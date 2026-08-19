Pro-Israel Jewish incumbent Democrats hold in Florida House primaries

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) won their House Democratic primaries in Florida on Tuesday.

The pro-Israel incumbents, who are Jewish, both defeated challengers who have accused Israel of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

After Republican-led redistricting earlier this year significantly altered the Florida congressional map, Moskowitz ran in the 25th Congressional District previously held by Wasserman Schultz, who opted to run in the majority-black 20th Congressional District. That district has been vacant since former congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned in April after federal indictments for fraud.

Cherfilus-McCormick continued to contest the race following her resignation and was joined in opposing Wasserman Schultz by Dale V.C. Holness, a former mayor of Broward County; Elijah Manley, a self-described democratic socialist and convert to Judaism; and Luther Campbell, a rapper who led the popular 1980s hip-hop group 2 Live Crew.

All of Wasserman Schultz’s opponents in the Democratic primary are black.

With 99% of votes counted , Wasserman Schultz had 29,759 votes (45.6%), followed by Holness with 14,985 (22.9%), Manley with 9,059 (13.9%), Cherfilus-McCormick with 5,997 (9.2%) and Campbell with 5,520 (8.4%).

In the 25th District, Moskowitz defeated Oliver Larkin, the only candidate in Florida endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

At press time with 91% of votes counted , Moskowitz had 27,584 votes (63.5%) to Larkin’s 15,867 (36.5%). With 91% of the Republican primary votes counted, Scott Singer won with 11,603 votes (31.3%), ahead of George R. Moraitis with 10,162 votes (27.4%).

The Cook Political Report rates Moskowitz’s district as a toss-up for November, while Wasserman Schultz’s is rated as solidly Democratic.