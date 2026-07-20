US bombs Iran for three hours, on ninth consecutive night

The U.S. military bombed Iranian military sites for three hours, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, for the ninth consecutive evening of attacks, U.S. Central Command said.

The military attacked “Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites and communications networks to further diminish Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.

“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” it added.

CENTCOM said on Sunday that in addition to the two U.S. service members Iran killed in a strike on Jordan on July 17, and the American service member who is missing in Jordan, “after a thorough search, U.S. military personnel found unidentified remains at the location earlier today.”

“An examination process to verify the remains is ongoing,” CENTCOM said.

The U.S. military also said that “a U.S. service member in northern Iraq was killed in action July 18 during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.”

Another service member is being treated for a “minor injury,” CENTCOM said.