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US strikes Iran for eighth straight night after deadly attack on troops

The latest wave of strikes was launched to “swiftly punish” IRGC forces responsible for the attack.

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USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. Credit: United States Central Command.
USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. Credit: United States Central Command.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military struck Iranian targets on Saturday for an eighth consecutive night, hours after U.S. Central Command said the Islamic Republic had killed two U.S. service members in Jordan the previous day.

Iranian coastal surveillance and air defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites were among the targets struck, according to CENTCOM. They also struck Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces involved in Friday’s missile and drone attack that killed U.S. troops in Jordan.

The wave of strikes began around 6 p.m. Eastern and lasted approximately five and a half hours, according to the statement.

“More than 50,000 U.S. men and women in uniform are operating across the Middle East. They remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal and ready,” said CENTCOM.

In an earlier statement on Saturday, CENTCOM said the latest wave of strikes was launched to “swiftly punish” IRGC forces responsible for the attack on the U.S. base in Jordan.

The command said two service members were killed in action in Jordan while U.S. and partner forces “defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.” One service member remained missing in action, it said.

Four other U.S. service members were evacuated to local hospitals for treatment and have since been discharged, while personnel treated for minor injuries have returned to duty, the command added.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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