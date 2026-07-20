Netanyahu ‘will not be arrested,’ Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not get arrested when he comes to New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City who promised on the campaign trail to have the Israeli leader arrested, has said that he’s exploring options with his legal advisers.

“Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape or form, while in the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

The president stated that Netanyahu has been fighting against the Islamic Republican of Iran, “which recently killed 52,000 innocent protesters, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers and others.”

“The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented spiral of death and destruction, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous presidents,” Trump stated.

Mamdani recently called Netanyahu a “war criminal” and said that he was exploring options with his legal department to do “whatever the law allows me to do in New York City.”