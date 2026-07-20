Congregants at Queens synagogue attacked with feces will keep praying, ‘be proud Americans,’ rabbi tells JNS

The New York City Police Department’s hate crimes task force is probing two incidents, each of which involved a “bag of oil” thrown at a synagogue in Queens, the NYPD told JNS.

The department has reports on file for criminal mischief for the attack on “a synagogue located at 83-10 188 Street” at around 11:45 p.m. and on “a synagogue located at 86-25 Francis Lewis Boulevard” at around 11 p.m.

Young Israel of Jamaica Estates is located at the former address and Young Israel of Holliswood at the latter. Both are Orthodox congregations.

Rabbi Moshe Taub, of Young Israel of Holliswood, told JNS that former President Thomas Jefferson put it best in an 1818 letter to Mordecai Manuel Noah.

“Your sect, by its sufferings, has furnished a remarkable proof of the universal spirit of religious intolerance inherent in every sect, disclaimed by all while feeble, and practiced by all when in power,” the former president wrote. “Our laws have applied the only antidote to this vice, protecting our religious, as they do our civil rights by putting all on an equal footing, but more remains to be done.”

“We will continue to daven,” or pray, “and to be proud Americans,” Taub told JNS. “We are also aware that until our city’s mayor shows the same passion in visiting the victims of crimes as he does its perpetrators, at Rikers, his words seem hollow to us and uninspiring to his denizens.”

Taub told JNS that his synagogue was vandalized with feces, and the other was attacked with oil. JNS sought comment from Young Israel of Jamaica Estates as well.

The NYPD told JNS that there were no injuries reported at either location and that there haven’t been arrests and investigations are ongoing.

JNS asked the NYPD about reports that fecal matter was also used to vandalize the synagogues. There was no mention of that in the incident report that the department shared with JNS.