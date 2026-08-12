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‘I’ve always condemned antisemitism,’ deputy Dem leader of NY state Assembly says, after ‘New York Post’ mentions him in story on Jew-hatred

“I have always condemned antisemitism, racism and hate in all forms, and I will continue to do so unequivocally,” stated Charles Fall, a state representative in New York.

JNS Staff
Charles Fall New York Assembly
Charles Fall, a Democratic member of the New York state Assembly, on the inaugural run of the Staten Island Railway R211S train on Oct 8, 2024. Credit: Marc A. Hermann/Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
(Aug. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Charles Fall, a Democratic member of the New York state Assembly and deputy majority leader of the body, responded on Tuesday to a New York Post article that reported that he met with an ex-judge accused of Jew-hatred.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, appointed Milton Tingling to his Advisory Committee on the Judiciary though Tingling “also serves as board chair of the West Harlem Development Corporation, currently under fire over alleged racism from its executive director, Zaed Ramadan,” the Post reported.

Per a lawsuit, “Ramadan’s remarks intensified after the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel,” and, the suit alleges, “in the days afterward Ramadan held a two-hour meeting in Morgan’s office with New York state Assemblyman Charles Fall and a Brooklyn imam to consult on what the WHDC’s response to the terror attack should be, according to legal documents.”

Fall issued a statement about that lone mention of his name in the article.

“In response to the recent article mentioning my participation in a community meeting, I want to be clear that my involvement was rooted in dialogue and bringing people together during an incredibly difficult moment,” he stated.

“Any suggestion that my presence was an endorsement of the alleged views or statements of others is simply inaccurate,” he wrote. “I have always condemned antisemitism, racism and hate in all forms, and I will continue to do so unequivocally.”

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