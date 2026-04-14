More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Tennessee man pleads guilty to arson, trying to aid Hezbollah

Regan Darby Prater, 28, admitted to firebombing a Tennessee community center and trying to give personal information of those purportedly tied to Israel to the Iran-backed terror group, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Apr. 14, 2026

Tennessee man pleads guilty to arson, trying to aid Hezbollah

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Gavel, Court
Gavel. Credit: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

Regan Darby Prater, 28, of Tullahoma, Tenn., pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of arson and trying to support to a foreign terrorist organization, the U.S. Justic Department stated.

Prater admitted that he used a homemade, napalm-based “sparkler bomb” to destroy facilities at the Highlander Research and Education Center, a school for grassroots leaders and social movements in New Market, Tenn., causing more than $1.2 million in damage, according to court documents.

Before detonating the bomb, Prater, who acknowledged committing the arson due to his white supremacist ideology, spray-painted the symbol of the Iron Guard, a 1930s-era paramilitary arm of the Romanian Nazi Party, in the center’s parking lot.

Prater also admitted that in 2019 he tried to support Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization, including by seeking to supply personally identifiable information of more than 35,000 people purportedly affiliated with the Israeli government.

According to the department, he then provided the document to someone whom he believed to be associated with Hezbollah, stating, among other things, “start the hunt.”

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison, along with related fines, restitution and a term of supervised release to be served upon his release from custody. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Kaploun March of the Living
World News
Nazis fantasized of stripping Jews of ‘humanity, reduce them to numbers,’ Kaploun says at March of the Living
Remembering means being “unapologetically Jewish,” the ambassador said in Poland.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
A billboard sponsored by Israel’s Consulate in New York for Holocaust Remembrance Day, in Times Square, New York City, April 14, 2026. Source: Consulate General of Israel in New York/Screenshot.
U.S. News
‘Never again is now’: Times Square billboard marks Yom Hashoah
“The Jewish people have proven that this time, we have the ability to defend ourselves and repel any danger,” Ofir Akunis, the Israeli consul general in New York, stated.
Apr. 14, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
G. Kobayashi Building and Kobe Bazar just before the bombing and invasion by the Japanese during World War II, in Manila, Philippines, late 1941. Credit: Carl Mydans/LIFE via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Virginia museum to host Yom Hashoah lecture on Jewish refugees in Philippines during WWII
The virtual program will feature researcher Sandra Lanman, who traces her grandmother’s escape from Nazi Germany to Manila and the hardships Jewish refugees faced under Japanese occupation.
Apr. 14, 2026
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar alongside his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, during a visit to New Delhi, Nov. 4, 2025. Credit: Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.
Israel News
Israeli FM discusses Iran, Lebanon with Indian counterpart
“A good conversation, as always,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat tweeted.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
An Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter. Photo Credit: Australian Air Force.
World News
Activists seek court order on Australia-Israel defense ties
Legal filing by a group that accused Israel of “genocide” demands disclosure of export permits and military links.
Apr. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Yoav Kisch
Antisemitism
Israeli education minister: Jewish state will fight antisemitism ‘both in Israel and beyond’
“We have a state, we have an army and we are capable of standing against anyone who seeks to harm us,” said Yoav Kisch.
Apr. 14, 2026
Amelie Botbol, Akiva Van Koningsveld
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Why count time?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Zionism explained
Moshe Phillips