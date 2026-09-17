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Trump admin probing Duke, University of North Dakota over funding disclosures related to China

Sarah Rogers, U.S. under secretary of state for public diplomacy, stated that “our reviews found real gaps” in the disclosures from the schools.

Aaron Bandler
Perkins Library at Duke University in Durham, N.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Perkins Library at Duke University in Durham, N.C. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Departments of Education and State said on Wednesday that they are investigating Duke University and the University of North Dakota over foreign funding disclosures related to the Chinese government.

Under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act, colleges and universities that receive federal funding must disclose contracts and gifts from foreign sources of at least $250,000 annually.

According to the departments, the investigation of Duke stems from its partnership with China’s Wuhan University, which the Chinese State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense manages. The departments say the Chinese Ministry of Education oversees joint university ventures, which would include Duke Kunshan University in China.

“An examination of DKU’s leadership and governance indicates that it is comprised of prominent Chinese government and Wuhan University officials,” the U.S. agencies stated.

A Duke spokesman told JNS that the university “received correspondence from the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of State regarding compliance with federal foreign gift and contract reporting requirements.”

“We are reviewing the letter carefully,” the spokesman said. “Duke is committed to complying with the law and will continue to do so in a manner that is consistent with our academic mission.”

The University of North Dakota, a public school, has received major federal grants supporting its School of Aerospace for matters important to the interests of U.S. national security, the U.S. departments stated. Those have “drawn significant investment and involvement to UND by Chinese aviation companies known to have close associations with China’s military,” they said. (JNS sought comment from the schools.)

Sarah Rogers, U.S. under secretary of state for public diplomacy, stated that “our reviews found real gaps in how Duke and UND have handled their Section 117 obligations—disclosures submitted late, key details left out and at least one foreign government partner mischaracterized as a non-governmental entity.”

“The law is clear. Colleges and universities must report foreign gifts and contracts accurately and on time,” she stated. “We expect Duke and UND will work with us transparently as this review moves forward.”

Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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