Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here

U.S. President Donald Trump said at a midterm election rally in Kansas on Monday that Democrats want to “raise up the Palestinian flag right in the middle of your wonderful state.”

“They want to shut down our power plants. They want to set loose the criminals. Turn your children transgender, confiscate your money,” Trump said.

The Republican president also said Democrats are willing to “defile our great and very beautiful American flag.”

“We’re not gonna let that happen,” he said.

In his speech, Trump denounced the “Dumocrat agenda” as a “plan to extinguish Western civilization.” He said the worst thing Democrats did was “allowing 25 million people into our country, totally unchecked.”

“Many of them were hardcore criminals,” he said. “We’ve gotten most of them out. We’re getting the rest of them out very soon.”