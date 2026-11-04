Netanel Frenkel

“It’s going to be a very big night for Democrats, and a big night for Democrats in the House means that the half-a-dozen or so new DSA new members aren’t going to have much influence,” Brian Romick, of Democratic Majority for Israel, told JNS.
Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
The institution in the historic Jewish quarter of Fez showcases religious artifacts, rare manuscripts, historical archives, and digital installations on synagogues, Hebrew schools and rabbinical courts.
The institution in the historic Jewish quarter of Fez showcases religious artifacts, rare manuscripts, historical archives, and digital installations on synagogues, Hebrew schools and rabbinical courts.
“It’s going to be a very big night for Democrats, and a big night for Democrats in the House means that the half-a-dozen or so new DSA new members aren’t going to have much influence,” Brian Romick, of Democratic Majority for Israel, told JNS.
Netanyahu’s Likud remains Israel’s largest party, the opposition lacks a clear path to power, and an enlarged Arab bloc complicates coalition arithmetic. With Trump backing Netanyahu and Iran still on the agenda, another election could carry high strategic costs.
The country’s next government will depend on whether its political leaders can reconcile their competing commitments, or whether voters will again be asked to resolve a deadlock that negotiations could not.
The institution in the historic Jewish quarter of Fez showcases religious artifacts, rare manuscripts, historical archives, and digital installations on synagogues, Hebrew schools and rabbinical courts.
The institution in the historic Jewish quarter of Fez showcases religious artifacts, rare manuscripts, historical archives, and digital installations on synagogues, Hebrew schools and rabbinical courts.