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US launches strikes on Iran for the fifth consecutive day

“The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction,” said CENTCOM, after two waves of strikes on the same day.

JNS Staff
U.S. sailors conduct nighttime flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush while transiting the Arabian Sea. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
U.S. sailors conduct nighttime flight operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush while transiting the Arabian Sea. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military launched a second wave of strikes against Iran on Wednesday, hours after an earlier round of attacks, U.S. Central Command said. The strikes marked the fifth straight day of U.S. attacks on Iranian regime targets.

The evening strikes, which concluded at 9 p.m. Eastern, targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, as well as coastal surveillance facilities, according to CENTCOM.

“CENTCOM used precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas,” the statement continued.

The strikes were designed to to “further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” it said. “The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction.”

Earlier on Wednesday, CENTCOM announced that it had carried out rare daytime strikes against the Iranian regime. The attacks, which lasted some 90 minutes, “further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM stated.

Targets included coastal defense systems, as well as cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island in the Persian Gulf, it added.

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