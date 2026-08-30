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News   Israel News

US: Hezbollah not engaging because it’s taking orders from Iran

The Lebanese government is the sole legitimate interlocutor for discussions over the country’s future, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said.

JNS Staff
A participant in an event commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion waves a Lebanese flag, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Silvia Casadei/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
A participant in an event commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion waves a Lebanese flag, Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2026. Photo by Silvia Casadei/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Hezbollah does not want to talk to the Lebanese state, to Washington or to Israel, “because it is simply taking orders from Iran,” a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, lashing out at the terrorist organization for refusing to lay down its weapons and do what’s best for the Lebanese people.

The Lebanese government is the sole legitimate interlocutor for discussions over the country’s future, the U.S. embassy in Beirut cited on X the spokesperson as saying.

“The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country,” the spokesperson added, reiterating Washington’s demand that Hezbollah disarm.

Hezbollah could inform the Lebanese state when it is ready to surrender its weapons, after which the United States could work to narrow differences, the U.S. official said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem again rejected the U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calling for its “downfall” and opposing its proposed pilot zones and verification mechanism.

“We will keep our heads high and we will not surrender,” Qassem said in a televised address. He described the agreement as “illegitimate, unlawful, humiliating” and destructive to Lebanese sovereignty.

The June 26 framework calls for the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups, the deployment of the Lebanese army in pilot zones and a phased Israeli withdrawal.

IDF confirms wave of strikes on Iran proxy group

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces commenced a wave of strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed to JNS.

No further details were provided.

The announcement came shortly after the IDF confirmed that the Iranian-backed terror group had launched two explosive drones at soldiers operating inside the security zone in Southeastern Lebanon. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to operate against IDF soldiers in the security zone,” it stated. “The IDF is currently operating and will continue to act with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers.”

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