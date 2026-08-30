US: Hezbollah not engaging because it’s taking orders from Iran

Hezbollah does not want to talk to the Lebanese state, to Washington or to Israel, “because it is simply taking orders from Iran,” a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday, lashing out at the terrorist organization for refusing to lay down its weapons and do what’s best for the Lebanese people.

The Lebanese government is the sole legitimate interlocutor for discussions over the country’s future, the U.S. embassy in Beirut cited on X the spokesperson as saying.

“The United States stands with the Lebanese people and wants Lebanon to be a safe and sovereign country,” the spokesperson added, reiterating Washington’s demand that Hezbollah disarm.

Hezbollah could inform the Lebanese state when it is ready to surrender its weapons, after which the United States could work to narrow differences, the U.S. official said.

In response to a media inquiry from @ThisIsBeirut_ , a U.S. Department of State spokesperson said:



The Trilateral Framework clearly states that the Lebanese Government is the sole legitimate interlocutor for discussions about the future of Lebanon and on behalf of the Lebanese… — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) August 29, 2026

Meanwhile, on Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem again rejected the U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon framework agreement, calling for its “downfall” and opposing its proposed pilot zones and verification mechanism.

“We will keep our heads high and we will not surrender,” Qassem said in a televised address. He described the agreement as “illegitimate, unlawful, humiliating” and destructive to Lebanese sovereignty.

The June 26 framework calls for the verified disarmament of non-state armed groups, the deployment of the Lebanese army in pilot zones and a phased Israeli withdrawal.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem says Iran is the leading force confronting US and Israeli hegemony, which he describes as a project of aggression against Iran and resistance movements across the region.



Follow: https://t.co/oa9JV4ikYQ pic.twitter.com/7awPAoBaTP — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) August 28, 2026

IDF confirms wave of strikes on Iran proxy group

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces commenced a wave of strikes on Hezbollah terrorist targets in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed to JNS.

No further details were provided.

The announcement came shortly after the IDF confirmed that the Iranian-backed terror group had launched two explosive drones at soldiers operating inside the security zone in Southeastern Lebanon. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to operate against IDF soldiers in the security zone,” it stated. “The IDF is currently operating and will continue to act with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers.”