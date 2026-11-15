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Virginia’s Spanberger rejects federal scholarship tax-credit program

JNS Staff
Abigail Spanberger
Eduard Pozdeyev, director of accelerator operations at Jefferson Lab, with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) at Jefferson Lab in Newport News, Va., on Sep. 5, 2024. Credit: Lindsay Cunningham/ Jefferson Lab/Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat, will not complete her state’s enrollment in a federal scholarship tax-credit program, reversing plans initiated by her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

An IRS letter reviewed by the newspaper said Youngkin’s administration had not submitted a required list of scholarship-granting organizations because the submission portal was not yet available when it began the enrollment process.

“The Spanberger Administration, at this point, does not believe this program would benefit students in public schools, and the Commonwealth will not be participating this year,” a spokesperson told the Post.

The program, created by last year’s Republican tax and spending bill, provides federal tax credits beginning in 2027 for qualifying donations to organizations that award scholarships for tuition and other eligible elementary and secondary education expenses.

Youngkin adviser Zack Roday urged Spanberger to submit the list, calling her “apparent reluctance” to implement the program “a betrayal to her voters.”

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