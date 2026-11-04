Wasserman Schultz wins easily in new Florida district

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who is Jewish and pro-Israel, won reelection to a 12th term on Tuesday, this time in the 20th District, after her current district, the 25th, was redrawn.

The Associated Press called the race for her nine minutes after polls closed at 7 p.m.

The Democrat had 151,072 votes (76.3%) with 79% of votes counted at press time, well ahead of the Republican candidate, Brent Andersen, who had 39,235 votes (19.8%), according to the AP.