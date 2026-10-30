More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Stevens to campaign with El-Sayed, expects him to apologize for past Israel statements, condemn ad

“Abdul promises to get money out of politics,” the Michigan congresswoman wrote. “He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford.”

Andrew Bernard
Michigan Democratic senatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks to supporters at a union hall in Jackson, Michigan, on October 29, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
Michigan Democratic senatorial candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed speaks to supporters at a union hall in Jackson, Michigan, on October 29, 2026. Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images.
(Oct. 30, 2026 / JNS)

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) said on Friday that she would appear at a campaign event for the first time in support of Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan.

She said that she would do so after learning that he intends to apologize for some of his past statements about Israel and to condemn an ad that the Anti-Defamation League called “a case study in antisemitism.”

Stevens, who narrowly lost to El-Sayed in a bitter primary battle for the Senate nomination in August, had said that she would vote for the former Detroit health director but not campaign for him. She also called on him to condemn the ad blaming high grocery prices on U.S. support for Israel.

On Friday, she said that she would visit a black church in Detroit on Sunday alongside Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-N.C.) to back El-Sayed.

“I have learned from Democratic Party leaders and emissaries, as reported in the news media, that Dr. El-Sayed has heard the deep concerns of the Jewish community and is now, for the first time in this campaign, formally condemning that ad for what it is,” she said.

El-Sayed’s campaign has disassociated itself from the ad, which is the product of an outside political action committee run by the left-wing commentator Cenk Uygur, but has not condemned its content.

Uygur is the uncle of Hasan Piker, an anti-Israel influencer who campaigned with El-Sayed during the primary.

Stevens stated that the ad, which features a couple putting back groceries they can’t afford because “we have to set that $7 aside for killing Palestinians,” was based on El-Sayed’s campaign rhetoric, for which he should also apologize.

“The ad did not invent its argument. It dramatized one Dr. El-Sayed has made in his own words throughout this campaign, that Israel is the reason Michigan cannot afford schools, healthcare and child care,” she wrote.

“The standard here is simple,” she said. “If those words are wrong when a political action committee supporting his campaign says them, then they are equally wrong when Abdul says them, and Abdul has said them from the start.”

“Abdul promises to get money out of politics. He can begin by getting Israel out of his explanation for everything Michigan cannot afford,” Stevens said.

JNS sought comment from the El-Sayed campaign about what, if anything, he might apologize for among his past statements.

Stevens’s conditional embrace of her former rival, whom she accused of Jew-hatred during the primary, is a highly unusual intervention just days before Election Day in one of the most closely watched races in the midterms.

Polling suggests El-Sayed has a narrow lead over former congressman Mike Rogers, the Republican nominee.

U.S. Midterm Elections
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Sunset view over the Longfellow Bridge, Cambridge, Mass., March 16, 2022. Credit: Corey Leopold via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Cambridge, MA, City Council says it disavows boycotts while calling for divesting from Israel Bonds, companies doing business with Jewish state
“If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, that’s what it is,” attorney Joe Sabag told JNS. “What I think we’re looking at here is BDS in function but not form.”
October 30, 2026 12:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Reform Jews Israel
U.S. News
Arab parties should be part of next Israeli government, Reform Judaism leader says
“A lot of people voted practically, and to say we want whoever can pose a significant enough bloc or be able to replace Netanyahu,” Rabbi Josh Weinberg of the Union for Reform Judaism told JNS.
October 30, 2026 10:45 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israel elections
Israel News
Netanyahu bloc maintains edge over opposition as vote count continues
Updated results show Likud remaining the largest party and Netanyahu’s bloc in front, though still short of a clear governing majority.
Oct. 29, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
A voter casts his ballot at a polling station in Jerusalem, on Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images.
U.S. News
America and Israel’s ‘big come-from-behind stalemate’ election
“We, in American Jewry, don’t always look through the lens that our Israeli brothers and sisters are looking at the candidates or the issues through,” William Daroff told JNS. “They’re not voting on the issues that we tend to be most focused on.”
Oct. 28, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
09:04
IDF: Four Hamas terrorists killed in southern Gaza
08:25
IDF destroys two Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
07:27
IDF arrests four terror suspects in Jenin
06:42
Freed hostages Aviva, Keith Siegel welcome new granddaughter
05:51
US confirms strike on Iranian missile launcher on Qeshm Island
05:33
Zim-chartered ship sinks after drone attack in Black Sea
04:55
Bus driver killed, 24 injured in southern Israel crash
04:29
Pentagon fires top military strategist over alleged leak
03:54
Israel tightens airline security after flydubai attack
03:21
Sa’ar mourns Czech diplomat killed in traffic accident
03:00
CENTCOM chief briefs Trump on Iran military options
02:36
50 British lawmakers seek entry ban on anti-Israel rapper
01:51
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
09:59
Erdoğan tells Trump Mecca alliance seeks diplomacy on Hormuz, Yemen
09:43
Israeli FM Sa’ar discusses closer ties with Romania’s new foreign minister
09:29
Netanyahu bloc holds at 42% as count passes 5.5 million votes
09:23
PA’s No. 2 Hussein al-Sheikh: Israeli elections an ‘internal matter’
09:03
Israeli Defense Ministry chief visits defense-tech firm Covenant
08:42
Qatar denies meddling in Israeli elections
08:26
Israeli diplomat donates blood for victims of deadly Spain train crash
08:13
Final results: Netanyahu bloc wins 53 seats, opposition 48, Arab parties 19
08:06
Israeli elections committee rejects request to discuss Shin Bet probe into election meddling
07:41
Japan, NCAG meet online to discuss Gaza reconstruction
07:07
Netanyahu bloc at 41.98% as count reaches 5.4 million votes
06:48
Herzog calls for arrests over Knesset election irregularities
06:25
Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap
05:57
Israeli police chief vows impartial investigations into election irregularities
05:31
EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
05:27
Netanyahu’s Likud holds steady at 20.62% as count tops 5.37 million votes
05:15
Ben-Gvir: Shin Bet must arrest Arab party heads over alleged vote meddling
05:11
Australia weighs Iron Dome interceptors for air defense
05:07
Liberman joins call for probe into suspected foreign election interference
04:54
Israel Police arrests four more in election bribery probe
04:50
Bessent: Iran unable to pay troops, funding for proxies being cut off
04:49
Netanyahu’s Likud: Foreign entities ‘stole the election’
04:38
Eisenkot ‘receiving updates’ on suspicions of foreign election meddling
04:30
Huckabee: Democrats’ hostility to Israel will outlast Netanyahu
04:11
Netanyahu bloc holds steady 4-point lead as vote count continues
04:10
Likud accuses Arab parties of widespread election fraud, demands probe
04:04
Israeli elections chief orders Shin Bet probe of foreign influence on vote
03:49
Central Elections Committee starts counting soldiers’ and diplomats’ votes
03:29
IDF launches interceptor at ‘suspicious aerial target’ in Lebanon
03:13
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.65% as count nears 5.3 million votes
03:09
Huckabee: Only Trump, Netanyahu know whether further military action is coming
02:45
Israeli FM briefs German counterpart on Israeli election results
02:10
Netanyahu’s Likud at 20.68% with 5.2 million votes counted
02:08
Irish man gets suspended sentence for threatening Jews in France
13:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar offers condolences over deadly train collision in Spain
12:06
Germany’s new antisemitism commissioner takes office
11:05
Polish man suspected of desecrating Jewish cemetery in Germany
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Straight Up
Pierre Rehov questions Obama’s Iran policy and media narratives about Israel
October 30, 2026 08:16 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Mitchell Bard
Column
The two-state solution is a suicide pact
Mitchell Bard