Israel’s Christian envoy warns against electing politicians with Muslim Brotherhood worldview

Israel’s Christian envoy on Saturday urged global caution against politicians supportive of the Muslim Brotherhood attaining political power in the West.

The unequivocal remarks come in reaction to allegations of ties between Michigan Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood.

“Middle Eastern Christians have seen what happens when the Muslim Brotherhood’s vision of society gains political power,” Ambassador George Deek wrote on X. “Heed their warning or learn the hard way.”

The envoy, who was born in the Israeli port city of Jaffa to a prominent Christian Arab family, retweeted a video by a Chaldean/Assyrian Christian in Michigan explaining why voting for El-Sayed in the Midwestern state is dangerous for the West.

The vehemently anti-Israel El-Sayed has denied any connection to the Muslim Brotherhood despite past statements sympathetic to the radical organization.

His half-sister disclosed in past social media posts that their family has had ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, including family members in Egypt jailed for their activism in the organization.

Congress has investigated the Islamist group as a potential global threat.

“We as Christians know more than anyone else what happens after having a lawless regime take over,” Deek told a delegation of Christian pastors visiting Israel last month.