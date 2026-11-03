Alberta teen arrested in ISIS-related terrorism investigation

An Alberta teenager was arrested after he allegedly communicated online with people affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, a U.S.-designated terror group, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The RCMP Federal Policing Northwest Region’s integrated national security enforcement team “began an investigation into the online correspondence between an online user and users affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS,” in February, police stated.

On Oct. 26, investigators arrested the 17-year-old as police seek a terrorism peace bond under Section 810.011 of Canada’s Criminal Code, which addresses fear of a terrorism offense.

The teen was released with conditions and was scheduled to appear at Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Tuesday. The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits the release of further identifying information, police said.