More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani backs international dockworkers’ strike against arms shipments to Israel

The New York City mayor said “New Yorkers stand with” dockworkers in 22 countries protesting arms shipments to conflict zones, though no New York ports joined the strikes.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Mamdani
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani at Evangelical Crusade Christian Church in Brooklyn, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
(Nov. 2, 2026 / JNS)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has repeatedly accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza, expressed support on Monday for an international dockworkers’ strike against arms shipments to the Jewish state.

No New York ports participated in the action.

“Dockworkers went on strike across 113 ports in 22 countries to disrupt the transport of weapons of war, in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Mamdani wrote, sharing a link to a Reuters report on the Oct. 30 strikes.

“New Yorkers stand with them,” he stated. “When working people unite in their power, we build a better world. Dockworkers do not work for war.”

More than 25 labor unions backed Friday’s coordinated action, which included strikes and demonstrations at major shipping hubs in Europe and beyond, including Genoa, Italy; Piraeus, Greece; Valencia, Spain; and Tangier Med, Morocco.

Workers protested the use of commercial ports to transport weapons and military equipment to conflict zones, including Israel. They also called for higher wages, improved working conditions, greater protections for seafarers operating in war zones and the right to have doctors aboard vessels crossing conflict zones.

About 3,000 dockworkers and seafarers participated in a walkout at Piraeus, disrupting cargo operations and ferry services to the Greek islands, Reuters reported.

The strikes were supported by No Harbour for Genocide, an anti-Israel campaign seeking to prevent military equipment, fuel and other supplies from reaching the Jewish state.

The organization maintains what it calls a “blocklist” of vessels it identifies as transporting military supplies and energy to Israel. It urges dockworkers, port authorities and governments to deny those vessels access to ports and related services.

The group said it documented 315 shipments of components for Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems passing through 56 commercial ports in 29 countries between August 2025 and September 2026.

It also estimated that the recent strikes would delay some 52,000 shipping containers carrying $2.8 billion worth of cargo. Reuters stated that it could not independently verify the estimate.

Mamdani supports the movement to boycott Israel and has previously criticized U.S. military assistance to the Jewish state.

In a statement marking the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, Mamdani accused Israel of committing war crimes and criticized what he called the federal government’s complicity in arms shipments.

On his first day in office in January, Mamdani also rescinded an executive order issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams, that barred certain city officials from making procurement and investment decisions that discriminate against Israel or Israeli citizens.

U.S. Politics BDS Movement U.S.-Israel Relations Anti-Israel Bias
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico, a Texas state representative, speaks during a campaign rally at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
‘Real unfortunate’ US-Israel relations becoming more partisan, former Austin mayor says
Steve Adler, a Jewish Democrat, told JNS that James Talarico, Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, has views that “reflect the kind of more middle-road, more measured view,” though some Jews want him to be more pro-Israel.
November 2, 2026 11:22 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
Huckabee Herzog
Israel News
Who will form government? Herzog meeting Knesset factions on Wednesday
The president has decided to start with smaller parties first.
November 2, 2026 08:48 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu at the Likud party’s election headquarters at Binyanei HaUma (Jerusalem International Convention Center) in Jerusalem, following Israel’s general elections, early Oct. 28, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns against cooperation with Arab parties
The Israeli prime minister called cooperation with Abbas and Tibi a “disaster"; Eisenkot says lawmakers accepting his principles could be partners.
Nov. 1, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, right, meets with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, June 15, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli envoy becomes world’s first ambassador to Somaliland
The two nations’ cooperation carries “important regional and international significance,” said Somaliland President Abdullahi.
Nov. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:01
US antisemitism envoy meets with Argentine President Milei
13:29
US envoy criticizes European governments over failure to combat antisemitism
12:57
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted two drones and a missile
12:26
Israel extends ‘Al Jazeera’ ban by 90 days, network says
12:03
Israel’s The Democrats party to recommend Eisenkot form next government
11:25
IDF aircraft crashes near Ashkelon due to malfunction
10:59
Electricity restored to Ganim in northern Samaria, 21 years after disengagement
10:35
US businessman makes major donation to expand pediatric cancer care at Sheba
10:05
Trump: Jews who support El-Sayed are ‘crazy’
09:34
Jordan’s king calls Israel’s ‘expansionist ambitions’ the ‘greatest threat’ to region
08:59
Israel marks 109 years since Balfour Declaration
08:33
Michigan student who attacked Jewish woman released
08:13
Israel Railways to launch direct service from Hadera, Netanya to Jerusalem
07:52
Israel welcomes 36 diplomatic cadets selected from nearly 2,000 applicants
07:32
Herzog hosts Kazakh deputy prime minister in Jerusalem
07:12
Gravestones of Herzl’s grandparents unveiled on Mount Herzl
06:53
Herzog holds annual olive harvest at President’s Residence
06:33
Likud: ‘Black cloud’ hangs over election results
06:13
Incoming Likud MK to JNS: Election result shows ‘unprecedented’ trust
05:52
Hamas calls for escalation of terror attacks in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Trump warns Iran: ‘At some point we’re going to have to give them the hammer’
05:12
Tehran: Moving 60% uranium abroad ‘not under consideration’
04:51
Religious Zionist MK Simcha Rothman to JNS: ‘Large-scale bribery’ in Knesset election
04:31
Israel signs $170 million deal with Elbit Systems for advanced IDF artillery training center
04:11
Galilee resident faces indictment over alleged ISIS membership
03:50
Hebron: IDF ends 10-day counterterrorism operation, official tells JNS
03:30
Otzma Yehudit slams judge for declaring election results unaffected by foreign interference probe
03:10
Qatar Airways announces emergency drills at Doha airport
02:49
IDF eliminates four Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
02:29
Huckabee: Netanyahu’s opposition to Arab parties in gov’t a ‘necessary course’
02:09
Israeli soldier who lost leg in Gaza completes NYC Marathon
01:48
IDF kills two Hamas Nukhba terrorists in Gaza, including Oct. 7 attacker
01:28
Police release suspects in alleged election bribery case
01:08
Trump: ‘Good call’ with Netanyahu focused on Iran
13:54
Bennett: B’Yachad to recommend Eisenkot for PM
13:49
Sen. Chris Murphy hospitalized after stroke
13:28
Democrat Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
13:17
Elections chief: Knesset vote ‘conducted properly’
12:46
AJC delegation meets Moroccan parliament speaker in Rabat
12:44
World Jewish Congress marks start of Mizrahi Heritage Month
12:09
Israel: Gaza supermarket video challenges claims of food shortages
11:00
IDF kills Hamas commander involved in holding hostages
10:58
IDF finds Hezbollah weapons, drones in Southern Lebanon
10:17
New Zealand halts future funding to UNRWA
10:05
US official warns Iran it is ready to ‘go in another direction’
08:53
Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport to hold emergency drill
08:33
Nearly nine in 10 Israelis aged 65 and older satisfied with life
08:13
‘Free Palestine’ chalked on sidewalk in front of Jewish woman’s home in Seattle
08:13
UK bans visa for Swedish scholar accused of justifying Oct. 7
07:52
Arab Joint List to align with Eisenkot-led opposition, source tells JNS
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a reception marking the opening of the Colombian Embassy in Jerusalem, held at the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
JNS TV
Israel After the Election: Leadership, Security and Global Challenges
November 2, 2026 04:25 AM
Fiamma Nirenstein, Alex Traiman
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
‘Israeli Arabs voted for integration, not against Netanyahu’
Fiamma Nirenstein