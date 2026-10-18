Chikli: Civil war has begun in France, ‘I wish France victory over barbarism’

Israeli Minister for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli said on Sunday that civil war has already begun in France following widespread violent unrest across the country.

“I was convinced that the Right coming to power in France would trigger a civil war,” Chikli wrote on X. “It turns out I was being optimistic: it has already begun!

“I wish France victory over barbarism, despite its betrayal of Israel,” Chikli added, before warning that other European countries could face similar turmoil. “Belgium and Britain, you are probably next. Get ready.”