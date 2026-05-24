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Cyprus arrests two Palestinians in possible terror attack probe

Police uncovered materials believed to be capable of use in the manufacture of explosives.

May 24, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
The beach in Paphos, Cyprus, May 28, 2018. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
The beach in Paphos, Cyprus, May 28, 2018. Photo by Mendy Hechtman/Flash90.
( May 24, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff )

Authorities in Cyprus arrested two men on terrorism-related suspicions after searches uncovered materials believed to be capable of use in the manufacture of explosives, police said.

Local media identified the suspects as Palestinians.

The suspects, ages 32 and 38, were arrested under court warrants following an intelligence-led operation near Governor’s Beach on Cyprus’s southern coast. Police later searched two residences in the Larnaca district linked to one of the suspects, seizing evidence, including items and chemical mixtures.

A district court in Larnaca ordered both men held for eight days pending an investigation into suspected terrorism-related offenses and possible participation in a criminal organization.

Police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said the case was being investigated in coordination with other state agencies and international partners, in line with Cyprus’s international obligations. He added that authorities were still examining whether the suspects had been planning an attack on the island.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Cypriot media reported that authorities have not ruled out additional arrests.

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