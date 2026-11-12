UK Green councilor shared anti-Jewish posts—report

A city councilor representing the Green Party of England shared two posts on social media after October 2023 celebrating violence against Israelis and another warning Muslims no to support Jews, The Jewish Chronicle of London reported this week.

Mustafa Ahmed, a Muslim Green Party councilor in Sheffield, approximately 35 miles east of Manchester, shared the first post in Arabic shortly after the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel, warning Muslims not to support Jews in the attacks’ wake, the paper reported.

“Supporting a disbeliever against a Muslim is apostasy,” the post reportedly said, and “You alone will bear the shame of supporting the Jews.” It also warned: “Don’t be more Jewish than the Jews!”

In June 15, 2025, during Iran’s missile attacks on Israel, Ahmed posted a TikTok video showing destruction in Israeli cities, captioned: “Tel Aviv all praise is due to Allah a victory from Allah,” the Chronicle reported. The soundtrack included the prayer: “O Allah, deal with the criminal Zionists. O Allah, deal with the aggressor Jews.”

In April 2025, Ahmed had posted a video with footage of a Yemeni child describing the Gaza war as a victory. The original account displayed imagery associated with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the report said.

Ahmed supported the Green Party’s controversial “Zionism is racism” resolution in October. He reportedly opposed withdrawing the resolution despite Labour’s threat to end local coalition agreements.

After the Chronicle approached the Green Party for a reaction to Ahmed’s posts, the party told the paper he had deleted and deeply regretted the 2023 Facebook post. It said he was quoting Palestinian writer Adham Sharkawi and disputed whether the English translation accurately reflected his views. The party also said it had procedures for investigating members’ statements that conflict with party values.