More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

French Jewish students decry court’s omission of antisemitism

A Strasbourg tribunal rejected aggravating motive despite attackers calling three Jewish students “dirty Zionists” during a beating.

Canaan Lidor
"Free Palestine" graffiti is seen on a building at the University of Strasbourg, France, on May 7, 2024. Photo by TOBIAS CANALES/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
“Free Palestine” graffiti is seen on a building at the University of Strasbourg, France, on May 7, 2024. Photo by Tobias Canales/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

French Jewish students condemned a court’s decision this week to drop antisemitism charges from its sentencing of a woman for her role in a group assault of three Jewish students, whose attackers called them “dirty Zionists” as they beat them.

The Union of French Jewish Students (UEJF) in a statement called the decision by the Correctional Tribunal of Strasbourg “scandalous,” adding: “What else needs to happen so we can name antisemitism?”

The court handed one defendant, identified as Melek M., a suspended sentence of four months in prison and an 1,800-euro ($2,000) penalty in damages to be paid to the victims for her role in the 2024 assault of the three Jews, Les Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace reported. An aggravated circumstance of antisemitic hate crime would have raised the maximum penalty to three years in jail, though the judge could have still opted for a lighter sentence.

Melek M. and another woman saw the victims removing and altering anti-Israel graffiti on the campus grounds of the University of Strasbourg, according to the court. Melek M. sent a message on the Signal instant messaging application, to which four men responded. They appeared at the scene wearing balaclavas, and they proceeded to beat the three Jews, a Jewish man identified as Arthur and his twin sisters, Haya and Shterna.

Police were unable to identify and locate the four attackers, who called the victims “dirty Zionists” while they assaulted them, beating them to the ground, according to the report.

The court acquitted another defendant, Ines L., of assault charges despite the victims’ testimony regarding her role in the assault, and an audio recording they made during the incident of people who knew her telling her: “Ines, calm down.”

The non-retention of an antisemitic aggravating circumstance has led to controversies in the past in France.

Last year, a French court convicted a 42-year-old Algerian woman of poisoning her Jewish employers but cleared her of the aggravating circumstance of racist hatred, prompting protests from Jewish jurists.

In 2017, burglars who broke into the Paris-area home of Roger Pinto, the late president of Siona, a group that represents Sephardic Jews, were not charged with an aggravating circumstance even though one of the burglars said “You Jews have money,” according to the family members.

In 2021, a French high court upheld a decision not to try the killer of Sarah Halimi, a Jewish physician, who was found not liable for his actions because of a psychotic episode that was induced by marijuana. The killer, Kobili Traoré, was antisemitic and called Halimi “a devil” in Arabic while he beat her to death in 2017, the court also found.

Hate Crimes
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
September 17, 2026 06:44 AM
Or Shaked
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said that they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Eric Dinowitz Miss Universe Israel
U.S. News
Miss Israel visits City Hall in Manhattan, says won’t try to meet Mamdani
“Whether it’s hosting Miss Israel or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen” the “deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council told JNS.
Sept. 15, 2026
Vita Fellig
A community memorial ceremony in Kfar Aza on the two-year anniversary of the events of the Oct. 7 massacre, October 16, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/FLASH90.
Israel News
US court records capture Gazan terrorist laughing during Oct. 7 massacre
Newly released transcripts also show an indicted Louisiana resident coordinating rifles and scarce ammunition as invaders entered Israeli border towns.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
07:02
Aoun: Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel, disarmament of Hezbollah
06:44
IDF official: ‘Nothing to do’ with deadly Gaza building collapse
06:23
Dutch court upholds ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, Golan Heights
06:01
Shas Party leader urges judicial reform after High Court blocks conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and ‘unacceptable’
More Updates
JNS TV
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israeli film accusing IDF of war crimes gets standing ovation in Venice
September 17, 2026 07:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The false narrative about post-9/11 Islamophobia legitimizes antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The suicide of American Jewish leadership
Benjamin Kerstein