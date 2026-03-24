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Honduran congressional leader lauds war against Iran as a global game-changer

José Tomás Zambrano says U.S.–Israel campaign could weaken Tehran’s terror reach in Central and South America.

Mar. 24, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

Honduran congressional leader lauds war against Iran as a global game-changer

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The president of the National Congress of Honduras, Tomás Zambrano, and the Latin America director of the Israel Allies Foundation, Leopoldo Martinez, on March 23, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
The president of the National Congress of Honduras, Tomás Zambrano, and the Latin America director of the Israel Allies Foundation, Leopoldo Martinez, on March 23, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

A Honduran congressional leader said Monday that the United States and Israel’s war against Iran can be a “game-changer” for the world, which will free the world of an international terror menace, including in Central America.

The remarks, as the war entered its fourth week, underscore the strong, historic ties between the two countries, rooted in faith-based diplomacy.

“We strongly support the U.S. and Israel in their just war on Iran, which can be a historic game changer for the whole Middle East and beyond,” Deputy José Tomás Zambrano, president of the National Congress of Honduras, told JNS Monday during an event relaunching their parliament’s Israel Allies Caucus. “We are troubled by Iran’s terror ties, which reach both Central and South America through its Hezbollah proxy, and it is high time to be rid of such international threats.”

The Honduran parliamentary event, held at the National Congress in Tegucigalpa, came two months after Honduran President Nasry Asfura, who is of Palestinian Christian descent, visited Jerusalem and expressed hope to strengthen ties with Israel, following the recent period of strained relations under his predecessor, who had recalled her ambassador to Israel due to the Gaza war.

Ties that bind

The countries, which have historic ties dating back to the establishment of the modern State of Israel in 1948, followed by decades when the Central American country consistently supported the Jewish state at the United Nations.

Honduras was also one of the first Latin American countries to relocate its embassy in 2021 to Jerusalem.

“Our commitment has remained firm in advancing cooperation rooted in shared democratic values, ensuring that Honduras continues to be a principled and steadfast voice in support of Israel, both at home and across Latin America,” Zambrano said.

Over the years, Israel has been a major supplier of arms and cybersecurity to Honduras, including fighter jets for anti-drug efforts, and has provided the Central American country beset by poverty and crime with assistance and know-how in the fields of agriculture, water technology, health, and innovation.

“At this trying global time, we are deepening strategic ties, advancing pro-Israel legislation, and standing unequivocally against antisemitism,” said Leopoldo Martínez, Latin America Director of the Washington, D.C.-based Israel Allies Foundation, which originally launched the Israel caucus in the Central American country eight years ago that was instrumental to the embassy move.

The faith-based powerhouse manages a network of 64 caucuses in worldwide parliaments, encompassing more than 1,600 lawmakers.

“In these challenging times, faith-based diplomacy is more essential than ever, as we continue to work with our legislators in order to build on this legacy, promoting peace, security, and shared Biblical values throughout Latin America and beyond,” said Josh Reinstein, president of the Israel Allies Foundation.

Latin America
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits is an award-winning international journalist who is an Israel correspondent and feature news writer at JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is now based in Tel Aviv.
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