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Iran fires ballistic missiles at UAE

The attempted missile strike prompted air defense warnings in Dubai, but the country’s ministry of defense said the attack targeted maritime shipping and caused no damage.

Andrew Bernard
A man walks along Dubai's Creek Harbour, with the Burj Khalifa visible in the background, on April 3, 2026. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images.
A man walks along Dubai’s Creek Harbour, with the Burj Khalifa visible in the background, on April 3, 2026. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in the first Iranian attack against the Arab country in months.

The UAE’s ministry of defense said that the pair of missiles were targeting maritime shipping and fell into the sea without causing damage. An earlier statement said that the missiles were detected by the country’s air defenses and that one had fallen within UAE territorial waters.

The attempted strike prompted air defense alerts for residents in Dubai and the neighboring emirate of Sharjah.

The UAE has been the target of more Iranian missile and drone attacks than any other country in the region since the United States and Israel launched the war against Iran in February.

As of early April, the UAE said that it had intercepted nearly 3,000 Iranian missiles and drones, but there have not been any successful strikes on the country since a May 4 attack damaged an industrial petroleum complex in Fujairah, a port on the Gulf of Oman with a critical oil pipeline that bypasses the contested Strait of Hormuz.

The attack comes as the United States and Iran remain deadlocked over the status of the conflict.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Iran has used the time since the signing of a ceasefire memorandum in mid-June to prepare for an escalating conflict and has ramped up missile and drone production. On Monday, the 60-day deadline described in the memorandum of understanding to reach a final ceasefire deal expired, with neither side suggesting that the conflict was nearing a conclusion.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Tuesday. “The naval blockade remains in full force and effect.”

Trump spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan by telephone shortly before the attempted missile strike and discussed “the latest developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to address them,” according to the state-run Emirates News Agency.

The United States has not yet issued a corresponding readout of the call.

Iran
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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