More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

The crisis of classroom antisemitism

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Lori Lowenthal Marcus, Ep. 236.

Jonathan S. Tobin
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Antisemitism in American education isn’t only a matter of elite universities. The scourge is being tolerated and encouraged at colleges large and small across the country by woke administrators and faculty. But according to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, it’s also happening in K-12 schools—something that is being facilitated by teachers’ unions.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by Deborah Project Legal Director Lori Lowenthal Marcus, whose cases involve suing school districts and institutions of higher learning where Jews are being targeted and suffering discrimination. Marcus recently won a significant victory by forcing Haverford College, where administrators and faculty were tolerating anti-Zionist and antisemitic behavior, to adopt new standards that will, if enforced, force them to fundamentally change their approach to Israel and the treatment of Jewish students.

What made the difference in the Haverford case were investigations by Congress and actions by the federal government, which pressured the academic institution into conceding to the demands of Jewish students. Without it, Marcus says, the school would have stood its ground.

The Deborah Project has also been defending students in Philadelphia whose families were forced to move to enable them to go to school without suffering anti-Jewish targeting. The incident involved a public high school that established a “prayer room” that was a de facto mosque, where Jewish students were falsely accused of assaulting other students.

According to Marcus, part of the problem in fighting back against antisemitism in education is the way the entire profession of teaching at both the K-12 and college levels has been captured by people indoctrinated in toxic theories. They don’t consider antisemitism to be a problem because Jews don’t qualify as victims in the intersectional mindset in which only racial minorities deserve help.

The other problem is that many Jews are either too intimidated to take action in defense of themselves or their children. And many also are partisans and so prejudiced against U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republicans that they oppose their efforts to combat campus bigotry, even when it is to their benefit.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeartRadio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Education Campus Antisemitism
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, available on all major audio platforms and on YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won 60-plus awards for his columns, commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
EXPLORE JNS
Keith Sonderling
U.S. News
Rooting out workplace Jew-hatred ‘personal’ to acting US labor secretary, grandchild of Holocaust survivors
“Just because you’re Jewish doesn’t mean you’re Israeli, and there’s been a lot of discrimination against Israeli-Americans,” Keith Sonderling told JNS.
September 3, 2026 04:48 PM
Mike Wagenheim
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Dana Nessel
U.S. News
Jewish Michigan attorney general drew ‘wrong lesson’ from biblical Esther story when she told Jews to put politics over safety, rabbis say
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
Sept. 2, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A U.S. Navy sailor conducts flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photo via U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
CENTCOM said it destroyed air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.
Sept. 2, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
17:07
DSA endorses Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race
16:05
Vance rejects ‘war’ label for Iran conflict
15:34
‘Tucker Carlson and I are friends,’ Vance says
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
04:27
‘Violent riot’ as IDF attempts to secure stolen livestock in Palestinian village
04:26
AJC launches photo volume honoring slain Israeli embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky
04:11
Israel thanks US for seizing over half a million dollars linked to Hamas
03:52
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient tests negative
03:33
US updates number of redirected commercial vessels in Iran blockade to 86
03:10
Sa’ar extends greetings to next Kazakh foreign minister
02:45
UN watchdog: Status of Iran’s nuclear program unknown
02:29
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’
02:09
Israeli Culture Ministry opens submissions for 2026 Israeli Film Awards
01:50
Kuwait says air defenses ‘confronting’ missile, drone attacks from Iran
01:45
In ‘CNN’ interview, Herzog urges respect for Israel’s democratic process
01:23
IDF has dismantled 16 miles of Gaza tunnels since October ceasefire
01:08
Israeli ambassador-designate hosts first minyan at Tokyo residence
00:43
Argentina awards outgoing Israeli envoy top decoration
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump ramps up pressure on Iran
September 3, 2026 04:28 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Qatar’s stooges want to delegitimize pro-Israel voices critical of Vance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Dov Maimon
Opinion
Finland and the Israel paradox
Dov Maimon