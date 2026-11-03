Panama’s president thanks Herzog for Separation Day message

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino thanked Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday for a letter marking Panama’s separation from Colombia, in which Herzog praised the countries’ longstanding ties and invited Mulino to make an official visit to Israel.

“The bonds of friendship between our two nations are deep and historic, dating back to the very first days of Israel’s independence almost eight decades ago,” Herzog wrote. “Through our political partnership, bilateral trade and economic agreements, and people-to-people connections, we have built a strong, multifaceted relationship that is based on mutual admiration and respect.”

Herzog also thanked Mulino for hosting him in Panama in May, saying their talks had already produced results in areas such as water resource management.

Mulino shared the letter on X, describing Herzog as a “sincere friend.”