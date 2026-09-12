More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US evaluates advanced bunker-busting capabilities as secret Iranian nuclear fortress expands

Using six years of satellite imagery, intelligence analysts notice surge at the underground Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site.

Erez Linn
(Sept. 12, 2026 / Israel Hayom)

New satellite imagery reveals a construction surge this year at Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected Iranian nuclear site buried beneath granite, according to analysts at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. The findings come as President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike the site, and as the Pentagon works to build bombs capable of reaching it.

Roughly 140 miles south of Tehran, near the Natanz nuclear complex, Pickaxe Mountain has drawn steady attention from intelligence agencies that regard it as a likely place for Iran to shield future nuclear work. A new satellite imagery analysis from the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, obtained by CNN ahead of its publication, found “a clear surge in construction activity” at the site this year.

CSIS analysts believe the underground facility serves a specific purpose. In their assessment, it was “likely” built as a safe haven for Iran’s nuclear program.

Israeli intelligence has suggested Iran may be moving centrifuges to the site as part of its uranium enrichment efforts, even as President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to strike it.

“We may hit Pickaxe very soon,” Trump told reporters last week, noting separately that “we know everybody that’s moving” at the site.

Even the Pentagon’s “heaviest non-nuclear” bombs would struggle against the granite mountain, the CSIS team found; the outlet also flagged it as one of several Iranian nuclear facilities believed to lie beyond the reach of current-generation weapons.

Four days before the U.S. launched Operation Epic Fury with Israel in February, CNN found that a program manager at a Pentagon agency combating weapons of mass destruction signed an emergency $1.2 million contract justification to repair a “unique subterranean test facility at White Sands Missile Range” in New Mexico for a “live-fire test designed to validate classified capabilities against rapidly emerging threats.”

CNN confirmed the filing through a review of federal contracting records. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s document was uploaded to a database on February 27, the day before the war started. Another database labeled the contract awarded to Pate Construction “rapid test prep.” The memo said it needed to be finished within two-to-three weeks because of “a time-sensitive national security directive.”

CNN was told by three sources familiar with the matter that the test plans were tied to the Iran war. The goal, they said, was to develop a way to target Iran’s deepest-buried underground facilities and, likely, simulate U.S. strikes on specific nuclear sites.

A contract to begin prototype work on a “next generation penetrator” bomb, meant to succeed the current MOP and reach deeper targets, was awarded in September 2025, before the Air Force solicited defense industry sources for the new weapon in June.

CNN identified excavation activity at a remote site at White Sands between February 16 and February 18. DTRA and U.S. Strategic Command jointly operate the site to test how weapons affect deeply buried targets. Federal records show the timing lines up with an emergency contract: Pate Construction submitted its estimate on February 17 and received the deal the next day. Work at the site, known as the Alternate Seismic Hardrock in Situ Test Site, continued into mid-March as a pile of excavation dirt grew, before that activity appeared to halt, the imagery showed. CNN cited an environmental assessment that found the DTRA test site in White Sands is carved into granite. Like Pickaxe Mountain, the location shares that same underlying rock.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN the U.S. military maintains operational strike plans against Pickaxe, part of a target package under consideration this summer as Trump threatened to escalate the conflict with Iran, though it remains unclear whether the plan’s use of some of the largest U.S. bombs could penetrate deep enough to destroy whatever Iran may have relocated there.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that elements within the War Department held a “planning sprint” on the topic. Efforts to develop plans for decisive strikes against underground facilities, the source said, are continuing.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran
Erez Linn
EXPLORE JNS
Illustration of Anthropic on June 18, 2026. Photo by Riccardo Milani/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Anthropic reveals Yemenis vibecoding ballistic-missile guidance, Iran using AI to target US Navy
“We do not have evidence the actors succeeded in fielding an operational device, but they did test-fire a guided rocket,” the AI company said.
September 11, 2026 03:18 PM
Andrew Bernard
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, visit the Gvanim School in the Mateh Asher Regional Council in northern Israel, on the first day of the school year, Sept. 1, 2026. Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90.
Israel News
In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride
The Israeli president released his New Year’s greeting to Jewish communities around the world in eight languages.
September 11, 2026 01:52 AM
JNS Staff
Silver Spring Jewish Center, in Montgomery County, Md. Credit: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: Judge shields Maryland synagogue from gun restrictions in time for High Holidays
“We now have the ability to ensure the protection of our institution as we go into this critical time,” Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro told JNS.
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Boy George on stage at Temple Sholom with Rabbi Dan Moscovitz. Vancouver, British Columbia. Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Rhonda Dent Photography.
World News
In Vancouver, Boy George performs ‘We Will Dance Again’ for first time in public
“I went to the Nova exhibit,” the British musical artist told the audience about his inspiration for the song. “So it was like walking into my world.”
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Britain’s attempt to isolate Israel illustrates its irrelevance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The ethnic cleansers of Whitehall
Melanie Phillips