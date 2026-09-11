In Rosh Hashanah message, Herzog calls for Jewish unity, pride

Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Jews around the world to enter the new year with pride, a commitment to action and respect for one another in a Rosh Hashanah message released on Thursday.

“The defining sound of Rosh Hashanah is the shofar, capturing the full spectrum of emotions we feel on the High Holidays,” Herzog said in the message from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

He said its “piercing cry” carries the pain of Israelis killed defending the Jewish state, victims of terrorism and Jews targeted by antisemitism worldwide.

Yet the shofar also carries a message of Jewish pride, Herzog said.

“The shofar proclaims: We are here, we are strong, we are Jews, and we are Israelis, and we are very proud,” he said, adding that he was particularly inspired by young Jews whose “sense of responsibility and love for our people is our greatest answer to the hatred of our enemies.”

Herzog described the shofar as a call to action and to tikkun olam, or repairing the world, as well as a call for Jews to listen to and respect one another.

“For Israelis, as we debate our country’s future ahead of next month’s elections, and for Jews in the Diaspora watching closely, this is a call we must all heed,” he said.

Quoting the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, Herzog said the shofar “reminds us of our ultimate destination, telling us how far we still have to go.”

“As we move into the new year, may we all continue this journey together, and may we all be inscribed in the Book of Life for a year of blessing, harmony and peace,” Herzog concluded.

The Israeli president’s message was released in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, German, Italian and Dutch, with translated and dubbed versions produced by Panjaya.