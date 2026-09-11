Saudi crown prince reportedly called Trump, asked US to strike Houthis
U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly declined Mohammed bin Salman’s requests.
(Sept. 11, 2026 / JNS)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called U.S. President Donald Trump twice on Thursday to ask the United States to strike the Houthi terror group in Yemen, U.S. officials told Axios.
Trump declined, and U.S. officials said that the Trump administration has no current plans to attack the Houthis, the outlet reported.