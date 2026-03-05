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Omri Casspi

Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija of the Washington Wizards, October 2021. Source: Screenshot.
Culture and Society
Tipping off new NBA season, Deni Avdija is looking to put ‘Israel on the map’
The Washington Wizards player says he’d like to continue being a goodwill ambassador for Israel and Judaism, much like his friend and mentor Omri Casspi did during his 10 years in the NBA.
Oct. 21, 2021
Howard Blas
Omri Casspi playing in the EuroBasket 2015 between Israel and Estonia. Credit: DarioZg/Shutterstock.
Feature
His basketball chapter may be over, but Omri Casspi’s next story has yet to be written
In addition to his ability to roll with the punches through numerous trades in his NBA career—the first for an Israeli—Casspi will be remembered as a goodwill ambassador for Jewish causes.
July 22, 2021
Howard Blas
Omri Casspi. Credit: Karolis Kavolelis/Shutterstock.
Culture and Society
Israeli NBA star Omri Casspi announces retirement from professional basketball
During his 10-year NBA career, he was part of the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
July 20, 2021
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and seven others, on Jan. 26, 2020. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Culture and Society
Israelis pay tribute to Kobe Bryant after NBA legend dies in helicopter crash
Israeli basketball fans paid tribute to the late NBA player during a Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv match when they stood up and in unison chanted “Kobe Bryant.”
Jan. 28, 2020