Omri Casspi
The Washington Wizards player says he’d like to continue being a goodwill ambassador for Israel and Judaism, much like his friend and mentor Omri Casspi did during his 10 years in the NBA.
In addition to his ability to roll with the punches through numerous trades in his NBA career—the first for an Israeli—Casspi will be remembered as a goodwill ambassador for Jewish causes.
During his 10-year NBA career, he was part of the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
Israeli basketball fans paid tribute to the late NBA player during a Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. Hapoel Tel Aviv match when they stood up and in unison chanted “Kobe Bryant.”