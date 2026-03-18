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Masha Merkulova

Masha Merkulova

Masha Merkulova is executive director of Club Z.

Bagpipes, Scotland
Opinion
The sin of finishing exile
Scots were the philosophers of liberty; Jews became its practitioners. One articulated the idea. The other bore its cost.
Jan. 15, 2026
Masha Merkulova
High School Student
Opinion
American Jewish students need support and advocacy right now
Feb. 10, 2025
Masha Merkulova
University of California, Berkeley
Opinion
UC Berkeley’s epic failure
Mar. 12, 2024
Masha Merkulova
Sadat, Begin
Opinion
Eight great Zionist reads for Hanukkah, one for each night
This story of resilience, courage and bravery has a beautiful message that resonates across the generations. It inspires the teens of Club Z to take a stand for Israel and against anti-Semitism.
Dec. 11, 2019
Masha Merkulova
Club Z 2018 conference. Credit: Club Z via Facebook.
Opinion
Countering intersectionality’s anti-Zionist hypocrisy by empowering the next generation
All people deserve natural rights, yet intersectionality attempts to strip them from Jews and Israelis, and even worse, unites marginalized groups in a coordinated effort to do so.
Aug. 20, 2018
Masha Merkulova
Anti-Semitic graffiti. Credit: Yonderboy/Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Club Z combats silence in the face of anti-Semitism
Equipping high school students with the education to become experts on Israel and to serve as effective leaders in their communities, who will ensure that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism do not get a free pass.
Jun. 20, 2018
Masha Merkulova