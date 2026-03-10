More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Sen. Van Hollen crosses a line

At a time of rising antisemitism, responsible leaders should work to reduce hostility toward Jewish communities, not amplifying narratives that portray their civic participation as suspect.

Mar. 10, 2026
Betsy Berns Korn

Sen. Van Hollen crosses a line

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) speaks during the “ICE Out for Good Protest” at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn Civic Action.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) speaks during the “ICE Out for Good Protest” at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn Civic Action.
Betsy Berns Korn
Betsy Berns Korn Betsy Berns Korn
Betsy Berns Korn is chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. She is a former president and board chair of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Her views are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of any organization.

There is a long, almost sacred, Jewish tradition of disagreement. Jews argue about theology, politics, public policy and even what it means to love Israel. That debate has always been part of Jewish life and part of American democracy.

But there is a big difference between disagreement on policy and questioning the patriotism of fellow citizens who are simply exercising their rights under our democratic system.

That line was recently crossed at J Street’s national conference, when Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) declared that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) may call itself pro-American and pro-Israel, but is “neither.” Those remarks were not simply a critique of a lobbying group or a policy position. They suggested that Americans who advocate for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship are acting against their own country.

That charge is not merely wrong. It is corrosive to the democratic principles that allow citizens to advocate for their views in the first place.

Millions of Americans support the U.S.-Israel partnership. They are Jews, Christians and citizens of nearly every background and political affiliation. They vote, organize, advocate and speak out on behalf of an alliance they believe strengthens both nations. They do so openly and lawfully, exercising the very rights that define American civic life.

For generations, American Jews have been proud participants in that civic tradition. They vote in elections, serve in the armed forces, build businesses, lead civic institutions and advocate for policies they believe strengthen the country they love. Their participation in debates about foreign policy is no different from that of any other Americans who organize around issues they believe advance the national interest.

Americans have always organized around causes they care about. Citizens advocate for stronger alliances with NATO partners, support Taiwan’s democracy, promote human-rights abroad, defend labor interests, protect the environment and work to expand trade relationships. That tradition of civic participation is a hallmark of American democracy.

Advocacy for a strong relationship between the United States and Israel belongs squarely within that tradition.

For decades, Americans across the political spectrum have supported the U.S.-Israel relationship because they see it as aligned with American interests and values. Israel is a democratic partner in a volatile region, a strategic ally confronting common threats, as well as a source of technological and security cooperation that benefits both countries.

Israeli innovations in areas such as cyber defense, missile defense, tunnel detection and battlefield medicine have strengthened American capabilities and saved American lives. Intelligence cooperation between the two countries helps both nations confront shared adversaries, including Iran and its network of proxies.

Support for this partnership does not make Americans less loyal to their country. On the contrary, it reflects their judgment about what best serves American security, democratic values and global stability.

Throughout American history, questioning the patriotism of fellow citizens has been a tactic that corrodes public debate. Americans can disagree passionately about foreign policy, alliances and national priorities, which is healthy and necessary. But suggesting that citizens who advocate for a particular policy position are somehow acting against their country undermines the democratic norms that make those debates possible.

At a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and around the world, responsible leaders should be working to reduce hostility toward Jewish communities and their allies, not amplifying narratives that portray their civic participation as suspect.

Pro-Israel Americans exercise the same democratic rights as any other citizens who organize around issues they believe serve the national interest. They deserve debate and disagreement. They do not deserve to have their patriotism questioned.

Van Hollen’s remarks are an affront not only to pro-Israel Americans, but to all Americans who value democracy, free speech and the right to advocate for the policies they believe strengthen our country. He should apologize.

Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians
The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian security official Mohsen Fathi Zadeh, who received a call from the Mossad. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
Mossad is calling senior Iranian commanders and pressuring them to stand aside
Hundreds of phone calls are being made by Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, along with targeted assassinations of top regime leaders.
Mar. 22, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips