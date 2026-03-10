Sen. Van Hollen crosses a line

There is a long, almost sacred, Jewish tradition of disagreement. Jews argue about theology, politics, public policy and even what it means to love Israel. That debate has always been part of Jewish life and part of American democracy.

But there is a big difference between disagreement on policy and questioning the patriotism of fellow citizens who are simply exercising their rights under our democratic system.

That line was recently crossed at J Street’s national conference, when Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) declared that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) may call itself pro-American and pro-Israel, but is “neither.” Those remarks were not simply a critique of a lobbying group or a policy position. They suggested that Americans who advocate for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship are acting against their own country.

That charge is not merely wrong. It is corrosive to the democratic principles that allow citizens to advocate for their views in the first place.

Millions of Americans support the U.S.-Israel partnership. They are Jews, Christians and citizens of nearly every background and political affiliation. They vote, organize, advocate and speak out on behalf of an alliance they believe strengthens both nations. They do so openly and lawfully, exercising the very rights that define American civic life.

For generations, American Jews have been proud participants in that civic tradition. They vote in elections, serve in the armed forces, build businesses, lead civic institutions and advocate for policies they believe strengthen the country they love. Their participation in debates about foreign policy is no different from that of any other Americans who organize around issues they believe advance the national interest.

Americans have always organized around causes they care about. Citizens advocate for stronger alliances with NATO partners, support Taiwan’s democracy, promote human-rights abroad, defend labor interests, protect the environment and work to expand trade relationships. That tradition of civic participation is a hallmark of American democracy.

Advocacy for a strong relationship between the United States and Israel belongs squarely within that tradition.

For decades, Americans across the political spectrum have supported the U.S.-Israel relationship because they see it as aligned with American interests and values. Israel is a democratic partner in a volatile region, a strategic ally confronting common threats, as well as a source of technological and security cooperation that benefits both countries.

Israeli innovations in areas such as cyber defense, missile defense, tunnel detection and battlefield medicine have strengthened American capabilities and saved American lives. Intelligence cooperation between the two countries helps both nations confront shared adversaries, including Iran and its network of proxies.

Support for this partnership does not make Americans less loyal to their country. On the contrary, it reflects their judgment about what best serves American security, democratic values and global stability.

Throughout American history, questioning the patriotism of fellow citizens has been a tactic that corrodes public debate. Americans can disagree passionately about foreign policy, alliances and national priorities, which is healthy and necessary. But suggesting that citizens who advocate for a particular policy position are somehow acting against their country undermines the democratic norms that make those debates possible.

At a time when antisemitism is rising in the United States and around the world, responsible leaders should be working to reduce hostility toward Jewish communities and their allies, not amplifying narratives that portray their civic participation as suspect.

Pro-Israel Americans exercise the same democratic rights as any other citizens who organize around issues they believe serve the national interest. They deserve debate and disagreement. They do not deserve to have their patriotism questioned.

Van Hollen’s remarks are an affront not only to pro-Israel Americans, but to all Americans who value democracy, free speech and the right to advocate for the policies they believe strengthen our country. He should apologize.