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Moshe Dann

Epic Fury USS Abraham Lincoln
Opinion
The meaning of the war with Iran’s despotic regime
The military campaign against Tehran’s rulers is part of a broader struggle against Islamist movements threatening Western civilization.
Mar. 8, 2026
Moshe Dann
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
The ‘two-state-solution’ danger
Nov. 21, 2022
Moshe Dann
Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at party headquarters in Jerusalem, Nov. 2, 2022. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
This time, Israelis voted for reality
Nov. 6, 2022
Moshe Dann
Palestinian rioters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during Ramadan clashes on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, April 15, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
An Independence Day question: Why do Arabs riot on the Temple Mount?
This is not about a failed “status quo“ but surrendering to mob violence.
May. 3, 2022
Moshe Dann
The Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum, devoid of those participating in the annual March of the Living to mark Yom Hashoah, April 20-21, 2020. Credit: Marcin Kozlowski, March of the Living.
Opinion
A post-Holocaust question: Why does the war against the Jews continue?
Those who support Palestinianism want something very simple—another Holocaust.
Apr. 28, 2022
Moshe Dann
Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
What does the two-state solution really mean?
Promoting a Palestinian state that threatens Israel’s existence serves no constructive purpose. It is neither moral, nor humanitarian.
Apr. 8, 2022
Moshe Dann
Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz speaks during a Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations event in Jerusalem, Feb. 22, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Why the two-state-solution is a bad idea
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz must stop calling the Palestinian Authority an “entity.”
Mar. 24, 2022
Moshe Dann
The city of Ariel in Samaria, July 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
‘Settler violence’ is an anti-Zionist propaganda phrase
It’s part of an effort by the left to undermine Israel’s legitimacy in Judea and Samaria.
Feb. 6, 2022
Moshe Dann
Supporters of the BDS movement against Israel. Photo by Alex Christy/Flickr.
Opinion
Why Israeli ‘hasbara’ has failed
The problem is a lack of critical thinking. A new approach should focus on challenging assumptions and raising questions, as well as providing answers.
Jan. 3, 2022
Moshe Dann
A view of the town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria on June 10, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
Opinion
The legal war against Israel
False charges that Israel “occupies Palestinian territory” and that “settlements are illegal” feed the myth that “Jews stole Arab lands.”
Dec. 30, 2021
Moshe Dann
Palestinians clash with Israeli soldiers during a protest against Israel's plan to extend its sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, and parts of Judea and Samaria, June 24, 2020. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Are Palestinians an indigenous people?
Arabs who call themselves Palestinians—derived from the word “Philistines,” an invading force from the Aegean Sea—use the word “indigenous” to legitimatize their efforts to carry out their struggle against Israel’s existence.
Dec. 20, 2021
Moshe Dann
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