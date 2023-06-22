More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The Saudi two-step

The question is whether it is better to ally with both Saudi Arabias or neither.

Jun. 22, 2023
Dan Schnur
The flags of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Credit: OnePixelStudio/Shutterstock.
The flags of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Credit: OnePixelStudio/Shutterstock.
Dan Schnur
Dan Schnur Dan Schnur
Dan Schnur is a professor at the University of California-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies, Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Public Policy and the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communications.

F. Scott Fitzgerald famously said, “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.”

I have always tried to abide by Fitzgerald’s dictum, but the current debate over U.S. and Israeli policy towards Saudi Arabia is putting my capabilities to the test.

On one hand, we know that the Saudi leadership is a force for evil. We know that they commit horrific human rights atrocities against their own people, provide vast amounts of funding to the type of radical Islamic fundamentalists who carried out the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and that they murdered an American journalist.

But we also know that the Saudis are a force for peace. We know that they are the leaders of the Middle East coalition that has developed to push back against Iranian aggression, and we know that a partnership with Israel could be a key to not only restraining Iran but towards a broader acceptance of Israel in the Arab world.

It would be nice to be able to punish the first of those two Saudi Arabias without losing an opportunity to benefit from a relationship with the second. It would be just as comforting to partner with the second Saudi Arabia without being forced to befriend the first. But that’s not the way the world works. So the question for both the United States and Israel is whether it is better to ally ourselves with both of those Saudi Arabias or neither.

This already difficult decision no longer exists in a vacuum. Now that China has emerged as a player in the Middle East, taking credit for brokering a treaty between Iran and Saudi Arabia and suggesting a similar role in Israeli talks with the Palestinians, the U.S. has even fewer options. Either move forward with the Saudis---even if that means providing them with enhanced military support and possibly nuclear capability---or let China further supplant the American presence in this critical part of the world.

Israel’s challenge is even more complicated. Expanding the Abraham Accords to include a normal relationship with Saudi Arabia could provide a level of security that the Jewish state has never enjoyed in its 75 years of existence. But it would also require fundamental changes to Israel’s relationship with the Palestinians, and while Saudi leaders have been vague about what those steps would entail, it’s clear that anything close to a two-state solution would cause extraordinary political upheaval within Israel.

Most of the Arab countries that comprise the anti-Iran coalition have deprioritized the Palestinian matter in recent years, which has worked to Israel’s advantage on both fronts. But if Saudi Arabia were to demand that Israel move toward some sort of peace deal with the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, Israeli leaders would be forced to decide which of these two imperatives are more important. Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile coalition could easily rupture over this question, and the subsequent fracas could provide an opportunity for Benny Gantz-ish centrists to regain power.

But Netanyahu also knows that a Saudi peace deal could immensely boost his stature with Israeli voters and distract them from the domestic political disputes that have plagued his current term in office. He wants to be remembered as a statesman who made Israel safe: a treaty with Saudi Arabia could provide him with that legacy. But only if the voters believe that he didn’t give up too much to get the deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden would similarly benefit from being seen as the driving force behind such a historic agreement. Biden also understands that while both Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are more comfortable working with Republicans, it might require a Democratic president to convince his party’s congressional members to set aside their suspicions towards Saudi Arabia and give their support.

Biden, who once vowed to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” has apparently decided that, in this instance, peace comes before human rights. Now Netanyahu faces an equally challenging decision of his own.

Originally published by Jewish Journal.

U.S. Politics
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman