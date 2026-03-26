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Opinion

Democrats doubt Iran war’s every turn

But the aims are pretty clear: No nukes for this murderous regime.

Mar. 25, 2026
Walter E. Block, Oded J.K. Faran

Democrats doubt Iran war’s every turn

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AOC Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speak at a “fight oligarchy” rally at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., March 20, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
Walter E. Block
Walter E. Block Walter E. Block
Walter E. Block is the Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair and Professor of Economics at Loyola University New Orleans. He lectures globally at university campuses, business and civic groups.
Oded J.K. Faran
Oded J.K. Faran Oded J.K. Faran
Oded J.K. Faran is an entrepreneur, writer and independent researcher focused on political economy, libertarian theory and geopolitics.

The joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has already come under severe criticism. The usual suspects in the Democratic Party have continued to react with vitriol against this important and justified initiative in the Middle East.

According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), “this war will be catastrophic.” As much as we hate to agree with AOC, we must do so. This war will indeed be catastrophic, but not for the United States. Rather, it will be catastrophic for Iran (the unhinged government, not its citizenry), for Hezbollah, for Houthis, for Hamas.

She continues, saying this is an “aimless war.” We disagree. The aims are pretty clear: No nukes for this murderous regime.

In the views of New York City Zohran Mamdani, “Americans do not want this. They do not want another war in pursuit of regime change. They want relief from the affordability crisis.”

The affordability crisis? Really? At a time when Americans are being called “The Great Satan” by a murderous regime by the leaders of this country?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) insists that “the U.S. Senate must be clear: no war with Iran.”

But, according to the War Powers Resolution of 1973, the Senate has no say in this matter until 60 days have passed. One would think that this politician knew more about the law of the land.

Even the Libertarian Party has piled on, condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s “illegal and unconstitutional order to strike Iranian territory.” But the essence of limited government from this perspective is to protect the citizenry from madmen. It is difficult to see how this does not apply in the present case.

Yes, yes, according to the U.S. Constitution, only Congress can declare war, barring an imminent attack. At least so far, Iran has limited itself to calling our country the Great Satan, and demanding “Death to America!” Of course, that sounds rather like a threat, and natural law proscribes such menaces.

As to congressional sole authority to declare war, the last time it did so was in 1942. We have had several military altercations since then, but, according to those with Trump derangement syndrome, whatever he does is wrong. Democratic legislators were not so vociferous in condemning foreign “police actions” when engaged in by former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

In any case, the War Powers Resolution of 1973 has de facto if not de jure amended this arrangement. This enactment places very different requirements upon the president. Among them is to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing the U.S. military to action. Also, the mission of the armed forces cannot last for more than 60 days without congressional approval. We are now not anywhere near that time limit, so these criticisms are a tad premature.

Are there any criteria on the basis of which we can approve of this initiative of Trump’s? Yes, indeed, there are.

For one thing, there is the consideration of the very safety of the country the president is sworn to protect. Just how many threats of “Big Satan” and “Death to America” is he supposed to tolerate? Nor are these made merely by powerless Iranians; they emanate from the highest reaches of that government.

Then, there is the fact that the ayatollahs have murdered thousands of their own citizens for partaking in peaceful, popular protests against their administration. Humanitarian concerns alone more than amply justify Trump’s recent actions. He was very clear on this matter; the U.S. military is not attacking the Iranian people. It intends to topple this murderous government on their behalf.

Further, there is the fact that replacing the Iranian regime will benefit Israel, the “Little Satan.” Is America not supposed to have allies?

“No entangling alliances” may have made some sort of pragmatic sense several centuries ago, but it is difficult to justify at present. The Hebrew nation has the fourth most powerful military on the planet; it already is, and can continue to be, of inestimable help for the protection of the United States. Its comparative advantage lies not in numbers of soldiers, but in high-tech. This will likely be of even more help to our country in the future.

Nor is Israel behindhand in its military budget readiness, unlike some of our “allies” in Europe, as U.S. Vice President JD Vance has made clear. The Israel Defense Forces is working, at present, hand in glove with Washington in its justified attack on Iran.

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