More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

The antisemitism laundromat is open for business

The Nexus framework does not clarify a definition of what comprises Jew-hatred. It obscures it.

Feb. 24, 2026
Gregg Roman

The antisemitism laundromat is open for business

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Anti-Semitism
Defining anti-Semitism. Credit: Lobroart/Shutterstock.
Gregg Roman
Gregg Roman is director of the Middle East Forum. He previously served as an official in the Israeli Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

There is an organization in America that claims to fight antisemitism. It convenes scholars, publishes guides for universities and advises policymakers on how to respond to anti-Jewish hate. It funds research, lends its name to academic conferences and wraps itself in the language of civil rights. It sounds, on paper, like exactly the kind of institution the moment demands.

There is just one problem: It has made antisemitism harder to fight.

The Nexus Project, a fiscally sponsored initiative of the New Israel Fund, has spent years constructing an alternative framework for defining antisemitism. The Middle East Forum has published a forensic investigation documenting what that framework does in practice.

The answer is as simple as it is disturbing: Nexus functions as a strategic intervention designed to build a firewall that protects anti-Zionist rhetoric from the stigma—and the consequences—of being classified as antisemitic under the widely adopted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism.

How does an antisemitism laundromat work? The same way any laundering operation works: by running something dirty through a process that makes it look clean.

In this case, the Nexus Project takes conduct that the IHRA definition recognizes as antisemitic—denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, applying double standards to Israel, or using symbols associated with classic antisemitism to target the Jewish state—and reclassifies it as legitimate political speech.

Nexus prioritizes intent over outcome. Its language is filled with qualifiers that function as escape hatches: “as such,” “per se,” “not necessarily,” “not prima facie.” Those loopholes create an almost impossible task: proving the inner mind of the actor.

The mechanism is the Nexus Campus Guide, distributed to university administrators throughout the country. Our textual analysis reveals that the guide systematically instructs institutions to treat anti-Zionist harassment as protected expression. A Jewish student facing calls for the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state? Not antisemitism, says Nexus; that’s political opinion. A campus group promoting boycotts that single out the Jewish state while ignoring every other nation on earth? Protected advocacy.

It argues, for example, that the phrase “From the river to the sea” “does not invoke traditional antisemitic tropes” and so “is not discriminatory toward Jews”; that calls for “intifada” are “not necessarily antisemitic” if aimed at Israelis rather than Jews; and that “apartheid” and “genocide” accusations do “not necessarily” qualify as antisemitism, even if they prove “to be false, or imprecise, or reductionist.”

Where IHRA warns that applying double standards to Israel is a form of antisemitism, Nexus insists, “Paying disproportionate attention to Israel and treating Israel differently than other countries is not prima facie proof of antisemitism,” offering preemptive defenses to progressive campus radicals and far-right Groypers alike.

The consequences are not hypothetical. Our investigation documents how the Nexus framework has been deployed to weaken Title VI enforcement—the primary federal mechanism for protecting Jewish students from discriminatory campus environments. When the definition of antisemitism is rigged, enforcement fails. When enforcement fails, Jewish students are left without recourse.

This is not a fringe assessment. Mainstream Jewish groups—from the largest advocacy organizations to the most established communal institutions—have overwhelmingly rejected the Nexus approach. They recognize what our investigation confirms: that the Nexus framework does not clarify what antisemitism is. It obscures it. It does not protect Jewish students. It protects those who target them.

The question of how we define antisemitism is not academic. It determines which students receive federal protection. It determines which incidents trigger institutional response. It determines whether the surge of anti-Jewish hate sweeping American campuses and communities is met with action or indifference. Definitions are the architecture of enforcement, and when that architecture is deliberately weakened, real people pay the price.

We followed the money. We traced the networks. We dissected the documents. What we found was not an institution fighting antisemitism, but one that has built a sophisticated system for sanitizing it.

The antisemitism laundromat is open for business. It is time to shut it down.

Campus Antisemitism
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin