More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Trump’s relocation plan gives Gazans a chance for a better future

Critics of the U.S. president’s plan risk hypocrisy since so few voices cried “ethnic cleansing” at the forced removal of Jews from Gaza in 2005.

Jason Shvili
Palestinian Islamic Jihad
A Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist stands inside the ruins of the Netzarim community synagogue after the disengagement from the Gaza Strip, Sept. 12, 2005. Photo by Ahmad Khateib/Flash90.
Jason Shvili
Jason Shvili Jason Shvili
Jason Shvili is a contributing editor at Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME), which publishes educational messages to correct lies and misperceptions about Israel and its relationship to the United States.
(Feb. 4, 2025 / Facts and Logic About the Middle East)

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip by relocating its people is being condemned and ridiculed by Palestinian leaders, other Arab leaders and so-called “experts” on the Middle East—the same people who’ve been pushing the bankrupt “two-state solution” for decades.

But Trump is right. To ensure the security of Israel and allow people to build better lives for themselves, Gaza should be “cleaned out.”

Most of Gaza has been reduced to a hellhole—the tragic result of Hamas’s decision to hide among and beneath its population centers after committing the worst atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Currently, as Trump remarked, Gaza looks like “a demolition site,” it is virtually unliveable.

Moreover, any attempt to rebuild Gaza under present circumstances will be co-opted by Hamas—not to repair its ruins but to rebuild its military apparatus with the goal of destroying Israel.

Pundits who believe Palestinian chances for a two-state solution would be harmed by an exodus of Gazans have short memories. In fact, for 20 years, following Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the Palestinians had a de facto independent state and the chance to build a prosperous country. Instead, Hamas turned the coastal enclave into a cruel dictatorship and a terrorist base from which to attack Israel.

Furthermore, resettling the destitute Gazan population to other nations is consistent with international norms. It’s certainly an improvement to the decades-old practice of trapping the Palestinians as perpetual refugees with no option for a better life other than some unfounded, mythical “right of return.”

While some critics of Trump’s plan accuse him of advocating ethnic cleansing, he’s made no mention of forcing Gaza residents to leave or exiling them permanently. More importantly, many Gazans have expressed their desire to leave the war-torn enclave. Should they be denied this privilege offered to so many other refugees?

Critics of Trump’s plan also risk hypocrisy, since so few voices cried “ethnic cleansing” at the forced removal of Jews from Gaza in 2005. Fewer still would likely apply the term were Jews to be uprooted from Judea and Samaria to enable a two-state solution. Many seem to forgive “ethnic cleansing” as long as Jews are the victims.

Gaza is now unliveable. According to the United Nations, 60% of all buildings in Gaza are damaged or destroyed, including 92% of homes. Social services, like schools and hospitals, are severely crippled. Food is scarce. Gaza’s water and sanitation systems are “almost entirely defunct,” according to the U.N. Environmental Program.

Furthermore, the United Nations’s trade and development arm, UNCTAD, estimates it could take up to 350 years to rebuild Gaza’s economy back to its 2022 level. Forcing Gazans to live under these conditions would be cruel. Trump’s plan to allow them to relocate is much more humane.

Hamas will no doubt hijack rebuilding efforts. Precedent shows that each time Gaza rebuilds following the wars initiated by Hamas before its massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the Iranian-backed proxy only gets stronger militarily, largely because they steal much of the aid meant for impoverished Gazans.

If Gazans aren’t given the chance to leave, they will continue to suffer under Hamas’s tyrannical rule. Other than hardcore Hamas supporters—Iran, Qatar, Turkey and radical students on U.S. college campuses—few Americans support Hamas’s continued oppression of the Gazans. Indeed, Trump’s plan gives the Gazans a way to escape Hamas’s brutal dictatorship.

The Palestinians squandered their chance for statehood. Gaza’s 20 years of de facto independence was a litmus test for the two-state solution. Needless to say, it failed miserably. The Palestinians failed to build efficient state institutions or a prosperous economy. Worse still, Hamas used Gaza as a terrorist base from which to attack Israel, starting war after war and breaking one ceasefire after another, ultimately culminating in the Oct. 7 massacre.

There’s zero evidence that a Palestinian state ruled by Hamas—or even the moribund Palestinian Authority—would be anything other than a disaster for Israel, the Palestinian people or future peace prospects. Trump offers a better alternative for everyone—except Hamas since it deprives them of the opportunity to oppress the Gazans who are allowed to leave.

Allowing Gazans to leave would free them from refugee status. Whereas other refugees globally, including 800,000 Jews forced out of Arab countries, were allowed resettlement, Palestinians remain refugees with no option of resettling. Instead, they’re fed the myth of a “right of return” to their ancestors’ homeland once Israel is destroyed. Trump’s plan would allow Gazans to escape perpetual refugee status.

Gazans want to seek a better life elsewhere. Before the war, polls showed nearly a third of Gazans wanted to leave the territory. Israel estimates that 100,000 to 200,000 of them have already left since Oct. 7, 2023. Why not give all Gazans the chance to build better lives abroad, as Trump suggests? Why condemn them to more generations of poverty, dictatorship and the horrors of endless war?

Those who cry “ethnic cleansing” have a clear double standard. No one in the “international community” shouted “ethnic cleansing” when thousands of Jews were forcibly removed from Gaza during Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from the territory. To this day, advocates of the two-state solution want Israel to forcibly remove its Jewish citizens from Judea and Samaria. Why is it OK to forcibly uproot Jews from their homes, which is an act of ethnic cleansing, but it’s not OK to give Palestinians in Gaza a choice to seek a better future elsewhere?

Trump brings a fresh perspective to the Gaza conflict. By focusing on the well-being of the Gazans in their current, destitute predicament, Trump offers them a new vision: The chance to seek a better life elsewhere, as millions of other refugees have over the last century. This includes an escape from poverty, from a life sentence as refugees and from an endless war with Israel that the Palestinians will never win.

Although Trump’s outside-the-box suggestion to relocate Gaza’s people may not come to fruition, the president deserves credit for offering the Palestinians an alternative to the failed ideas that have impeded their prospects for a better future.

Originally published by Facts and Logic About the Middle East (FLAME).

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Bicycle tires. Credit: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Incredible’ Jewish support ahead of anti-Israel bicycle boycott ride, Philly Jewish eatery owner says, ‘we won’t cower’
“We’ll show up strong, with pride and solidarity, and keep the focus on peaceful support,” Yehuda Sichel, who owns Huda in downtown Philadelphia, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 05:11 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Vance Johnson
U.S. News
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
“The reason we lost is the war,” the U.S. vice president wrote. “If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so” but “that’s at least honest.”
November 4, 2026 01:19 PM
Andrew Bernard, Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, 6th from left in the front row, with participants of the Voice of the People conference in Budapest, Hungary on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Máté Fülöp.
World News
Herzog’s Jewish leadership network draws 2,500 applicants
Voice of the People begins selecting its second cohort after concluding its inaugural cycle with 20 initiatives and a Budapest conference.
Nov. 4, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara speaks at the Israel Bar Association annual conference in Eilat, May 27, 2024. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu, Likud erupt as Israel certifies results despite accusations of Arab-sector voter fraud
“The reports tonight are an earthquake for Israeli democracy,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X on Tuesday night.
Nov. 4, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
14:59
New US sanctions target fraudulent maritime network supporting Iran
14:39
Pennsylvania AG: Philly ‘boycott ride’ targeting Jews is antisemitic
14:19
Eisenkot vows to ‘renew and deepen’ US-Israel partnership
13:48
UN’s Albanese congratulates El-Sayed on Michigan Senate win
13:28
Israel condemns Russian attack on Ukraine aid center
13:08
Top Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei: We handed Trump ‘political defeat’
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
More Updates
JNS TV
Israel Undiplomatic
Is Israel Preparing To Go It Alone Against Tehran?
November 4, 2026 02:14 PM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The sacrifice of Haley Stevens and the future of the Democrats
Jonathan S. Tobin