More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

How Israel will bring the Oct. 7 criminals to justice

Criticism of the upcoming military tribunals lacks merit.

Joel M. Margolis
Gavel
Gavel. Credit: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels.
Joel M. Margolis
Joel M. Margolis Joel M. Margolis
Joel M. Margolis is the legal commentator of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, the U.S. affiliate of the International Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists. He is the author of The Israeli-Palestinian Legal War.
(Aug. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is preparing a special military tribunal to prosecute an estimated 300 suspects captured during the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Any tribunal defendants convicted of the gravest crimes, including genocide and mass murder, may be subject to capital punishment. Israel has imposed the death penalty only twice, most famously after the 1961 trial and conviction of Nazi official Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem.

Israel’s military tribunal law, called the “Prosecution of Participants in the October 7, 2023 Massacre Events Bill,” which went into effect on May 11, has been condemned by pro-Palestinian advocates as a travesty of due process. Their arguments lack merit.

Israel’s tribunal law contains the same basic due process protections found in the U.S. and other democracies. There is a presumption of innocence. The prosecutors bear the burden of proof. Guilt must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. Each defendant may retain counsel or the court will appoint one. Attorney-client privilege is respected. The defendant may attend the trial, cross-examine witnesses and avoid self-incrimination. There are opportunities for appellate review, including automatic appeals of any death penalty convictions.

This legal framework resembles the major war crime tribunals of the last century. Such tribunals were established in Nuremberg and Tokyo after World War II. Then came the 1993 tribunal in The Hague to prosecute war crimes in the former Yugoslavia and the 1994 tribunal formed in Tanzania after the Rwandan genocide.

Israel’s tribunal guidelines meet the due process standards of the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes certain international crimes.

A review of the main due process challenges to Israel’s tribunal law reveals where they fall short:

Public Trials: Israel’s tribunal proceedings will be streamed to the public through a dedicated website. According to the groups the Palestinian Human Rights Organizations Council (PHROC), Adalah and Justice Info, making a spectacle of the proceedings will reduce them to political “show trials” and thereby undermine the presumption of innocence.

The tribunals in Nuremberg, Tokyo, The Hague, Tanzania and Jerusalem were all open to the public. Article 54(f)(1) of the ICC’s rules also makes trials open to the public. As Americans know, the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees criminal suspects the right to a “public trial.” The public role is considered a pillar of democracy because it keeps prosecutors, witnesses and judges accountable.

Joint Indictments: Israel’s tribunal rules permit a single indictment to charge multiple defendants. Adalah and the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) say this protocol will create “mass trials” of defendants that suppress individual defendant rights.

The Nuremberg tribunal prosecuted 24 defendants under a single indictment. In the Tokyo tribunal, 28 suspects were prosecuted under one indictment. An indictment in The Hague tribunal covered three suspects. In Tanzania, four individuals were charged jointly. ICC Article 64(5) expressly permits the joint indictment of suspects.

Joint indictments are standard in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other democracies. Where multiple criminal suspects act within a common set of circumstances, prosecuting them together promotes judicial efficiency. Such consolidation is especially appropriate for the Oct. 7 trials if investigators cannot tell exactly which militants killed which victims.

Flexible Rules of Evidence: Israel’s tribunal law allows judges to deviate from the state’s regular rules of evidence where necessary to resolve questions of fact. Justice Info and IBAHRI say the judicial latitude erodes the right to fair trials in the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The ICCPR endorses the right to fair trials but does not address military tribunals or any rules of evidence. In the tribunals of Nuremberg, Tokyo, The Hague, Tanzania and Jerusalem, judges were given broad discretion to apply the rules of evidence. Similar leeway is granted in ICC Articles 15-18.

Judges need flexibility to retrace the atrocities of a war zone, where parties may find unusual types of evidence or evidence that is hard to authenticate. Questions may also arise regarding whether and how to disclose classified information.

Majority Decisions: Israel’s tribunal law requires the appointment of professional judges and permits each three-judge panel to convict a defendant based on a two-thirds majority vote. PHROC, Adalah and IBAHRI insist the verdicts should be unanimous, especially in capital cases.

The rules for tribunals in Nuremberg, Tokyo, The Hague, Tanzania and Jerusalem permitted convictions by majority vote. ICC Article 74(3) takes the same approach.

In many democracies, a criminal trial verdict is decided by a majority vote among professional judges. Other democracies prefer a unanimous verdict by a lay jury. Still others seek a majority vote among a mix of professional and lay judges. There is no consensus on the point.

Simon Wiesenthal, a Holocaust survivor and hunter of Nazi war criminals, said the Nuremberg prosecutions delivered a fitting blow for justice and a vital record for history. If he could see Israel’s tribunal law, he would be proud.

Terrorism Legal Affairs Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
A hospital corridor. Credit: Sandy Torchon/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Tsunami of hate’ against Jews in medicine and hospitals, researchers say
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
August 19, 2026 11:37 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir points to the hanging facility under construction where the death penalty for terrorists convicted of murder will be carried out, Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Otzma Yehudit.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
The facility, which is under construction, will include viewing booths for victims and their families to watch the proceedings.
August 19, 2026 01:14 AM
David Isaac
Likud party members are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on Aug. 17, 2026, as party members vote in the Likud primary elections to determine the party’s Knesset list ahead of the Israeli general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu ‘very pleased’ as Eli Cohen, Amir Ohana, Yariv Levin top Likud Party primary
According to the party, 76,068 members voted, a turnout of 53%.
Aug. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Lenny Solomon performs in Mobile, Ala. July 17, 2026. Credit: Courtesy Robin Meyerson.
U.S. News
Shlock Rock performs ‘Minyan Man’ in Mobile, Alabama, for first time
“Of all the things left for Shlock Rock to do, this was one of them,” lead singer Lenny Solomon told JNS. “I had played Birmingham. I had played Montgomery, but I had never played Mobile.”
Aug. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
14:45
Conservative rabbis group says its public policy panel now called Tzedek Center
14:36
Poll amplified by Los Angeles mayor as evidence of her momentum was ‘short term social experiment,’ pollster admits
13:34
Gesher Community Care, AEPi launch national study examining impact of antisemitism, student mental health
13:09
Israel won’t permit significant military buildup on Syrian border, IDF chief says
11:53
Associate of Dr. Fauci pleads guilty to ‘conspiracy in a scheme to avoid FOIA requests,’ FBI head says
11:48
National Gallery of Art in Washington gets its first painting by Jewish artist Ben Shahn
11:13
Pennsylvania state panel decries vandalism at Jewish museum in Philadelphia
11:10
Be united, decry Jew-hatred, ensure next gen grows up as proud Jews and Zionists, Israeli consul general in NY says at Sephardic rabbinic event
10:59
‘BBC’ rules it’s not antisemitic to say ‘moneybags Rothschild’
10:33
‘No Jewish American can now be nominated on any national Democratic Party ticket,’ classicist Victor Davis Hanson says
09:44
IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists in Gaza
09:07
‘A meaningful difference for students, families,’ NY state senator says of Jewish nonprofit Kol Yisroel
08:25
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
08:07
Turkish, US military chiefs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
07:42
Netanyahu welcomes US sanctions on top ICC officials
07:07
NATO says it’s ready for any threat after report of Iran weighing attacks on US bases in Europe
06:39
COGAT releases Gaza aid data on World Humanitarian Day
06:11
IDF chief meets Greek counterpart during Israel visit
05:43
IDF seals two Hamas tunnels in Gaza
05:12
Israel Football Association withdraws support for FIFA chief Infantino
04:55
Iran fired two missiles at UAE, Gulf state says
04:23
Katz: Israel’s Gaza policy is to neutralize threats from within security zone
04:01
Huckabee: Iran must end nuclear bid or face consequences
03:40
Iran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US yields
03:27
Kanye West plans Russia concerts after Europe, Australia bans over antisemitism
03:21
Kushner: Abraham Accords expansion likely
03:10
IDF chief after return of soldier’s remains: ‘We will leave none of our people behind’
02:19
IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorists in Gaza
01:48
Netanyahu: Israel warned Syria against deployment of Turkish troops
01:21
British venue admits discrimination against Jewish comedian
01:18
Israel markets first 1,400 units in strategic E1 corridor
00:47
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
23:25
Rubio talks Lebanon, Iran, Hormuz Strait with Emirati national security adviser, State Department says
23:22
21 pro-Israel candidates won Florida primaries on Tuesday, AIPAC says
15:45
US civil rights agency found ‘reasonable cause’ that University of Illinois at Chicago discriminated against three Jewish and Israeli professors
15:16
El-Sayed’s mother ‘worked for terror group that directly funded bin Laden, Taliban, Hamas,’ National Republican Senatorial Committee says
15:00
Syria will hold onto recently discovered nuclear material, Syrian foreign minister says
14:42
Anti-school choice measure ‘fails miserably,’ Arizona Supreme Court rules it won’t appear on Nov. ballot, Goldwater Institute says
14:06
Mossad special operation liberates remains of Israeli soldier killed 44 years ago in Lebanon, Jewish state says
14:05
IDF hits Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip
14:01
‘Deep pain’ over ‘brutal’ murder of Hillel Mordechai in Beit Shemesh, Netanyahu says
14:00
Warrant issued, then withdrawn for former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, after she missed hearing over alleged assault of cop at anti-Israel protest
11:23
Federal appeals court rules Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia can ‘freely discuss, decide who should be its bishops,’
Becket Fund for Religious Liberty says
11:15
‘President Trump, Republicans are making America safe again,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says, of 2025 FBI stats
11:12
‘Extremely limited’ scholarly understanding of substance use disorders among Orthodox Jews, researchers say
10:20
No ongoing or scheduled talks with Iranian regime, Trump says
10:11
Clark University to train psychologists, social workers on Jew-hatred
10:04
Michigan State University says it’s adding undergrad seminars on Jew-hatred, Islamophobia
09:28
No danger to Golan Heights communities reportedly, as six firefighting planes battle large blaze
09:27
Iran-Oman deal crucial for talks to resume between Washington, Tehran, Qatari foreign ministry says
More Updates
JNS TV
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
U.N. ‘settler violence’ data faces questions over disputed incidents
August 19, 2026 05:01 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
R. Amy Elman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
I study antisemitism for a living: El-Sayed’s rhetoric is a case study
R. Amy Elman
Thane Rosenbaum. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Islam’s Trojan horse
Thane Rosenbaum