More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Iran’s new command structure is built for the long haul

Tehran’s latest military appointments suggest a strategy designed to preserve the regime above all.

Kamyar Behrang
Basij members and Shi'ite clerics in Tehran participate in a farewell ceremony ahead of the funeral procession for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28, the first day of war with Iran, July 4, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Basij members and Shi’ite clerics in Tehran participate in a farewell ceremony ahead of the funeral procession for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28, the first day of war with Iran, July 4, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Kamyar Behrang
Kamyar Behrang Kamyar Behrang
Kamyar Behrang is an Iranian journalist based in Washington, D.C., and serves as senior news editor at Iran International.
(Aug. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s latest military and security appointments send Israel two messages at once: 1) The Islamic Republic is preparing for the possibility of a prolonged confrontation. 2) Strikes against senior commanders, however damaging, will not by themselves be sufficient to paralyze the country’s military decision-making system.

Its new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, formally filled six senior military positions on Aug. 10. A day earlier, former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Mohsen Rezaei was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and one of Khamenei’s representatives on that body.

Taken together, these decisions suggest an effort to convert an improvised wartime chain of command into a more durable structure. At the same time, the urgency and scope of the appointments reveal how seriously previous Israeli and U.S. strikes disrupted the upper levels of Iran’s military establishment.

Some of the decrees formalized arrangements that had already been functioning for months. Ahmad Vahidi and Ali Azmaei, for example, had appeared publicly as commanders of the IRGC and its navy before Khamenei issued formal appointment orders. Other appointments filled vacancies created by strikes against senior officials. The speed of reconstruction is therefore evidence of two seemingly contradictory realities: The Islamic Republic has retained considerable institutional resilience, but it has also suffered sufficient disruption to force a significant reorganization of its command structure.

For Israeli military planners, the central question is no longer whether Tehran can replace individual commanders. It clearly can. The more important question is whether the reconstructed system can continue functioning during another concentrated campaign against senior leadership, communications, military infrastructure and command-and-control networks. Iran’s latest appointments suggest that Tehran understands this vulnerability and is attempting to reduce it.

Perhaps the most consequential organizational development is Khamenei’s decision to complete the integration of the Armed Forces General Staff with the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s principal joint operational command. Ali Abdollahi, who led Khatam al-Anbiya during the war, is now chief of staff of the Armed Forces, with former Army Ground Forces commander Kioumars Heydari serving as his deputy. Vahidi commands the IRGC, Mostafa Izadi serves as his deputy, Azmaei leads the IRGC navy, and former IRGC intelligence chief Hossein Taeb has returned to command the Basij militia.

Tehran does not appear to view the external and domestic fronts as independent problems.

The significance of all this lies less in the individual appointments than in the capabilities they bring together. Officers with backgrounds in joint operations, ground warfare, intelligence, maritime operations and domestic security are being positioned around a more centralized command structure. Rezaei adds another dimension: He is a veteran political-security figure with direct access to the supreme leader and responsible for coordinating military, diplomatic and broader national-security policy.

Iran is not creating a unified command in the strict military sense. The armed forces retain overlapping jurisdictions, bureaucratic rivalries and separate institutional interests. Nevertheless, the emerging structure appears intended to reduce the distance between battlefield command, IRGC operations, maritime strategy, internal security and political decision-making.

This is particularly important because any renewed confrontation with Israel is unlikely to remain confined to a single military domain. Tehran must simultaneously consider air and missile exchanges, cyber operations, covert action, maritime confrontation, sabotage and the possibility of domestic instability. Improved coordination would allow the leadership to shift resources and priorities among these theaters while attempting to preserve centralized political control.

The prominence of Abdollahi and Heydari should not, however, be interpreted as evidence that Iran is preparing for a conventional ground war against Israel. Geography, logistics and the regional military balance make a direct Iranian land offensive highly improbable. Their experience is more relevant to the defense of Iranian territory during a sustained conflict. Iran might need to disperse forces, protect strategic facilities, defend against raids and sabotage, reinforce borders, maintain internal mobility and coordinate military activity across multiple regions. Ground-force experience would become especially important if foreign attacks occurred simultaneously with serious domestic unrest.

The appointments point toward preparation for a war of endurance rather than territorial conquest: Tehran wants the state and military apparatus to absorb repeated strikes without losing command cohesion, operational mobility or political control. This is a different objective than defeating Israel symmetrically. Iran doesn’t need to reproduce Israel’s advantages in air power and intelligence if it can preserve enough of its own system to continue imposing costs over time.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to that logic. The formalization of leadership within the IRGC navy has direct implications beyond Iran’s immediate military confrontation with Israel. Tehran cannot easily match Israeli air power or intelligence capabilities on equal terms. Still, the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz provide an arena in which Iran possesses geographic proximity, asymmetric capabilities and the ability to affect interests far beyond the battlefield.

Threats to shipping or energy flows could shift part of the economic and political costs of a conflict onto Gulf states, international markets, and the United States. Hormuz is therefore more than an operational theater. It is potentially an instrument of strategic leverage. The ability to generate uncertainty over maritime passage gives Tehran a mechanism for broadening a bilateral or regional military confrontation into an international economic problem.

Rezaei’s appointment strengthens the connection between military pressure and political bargaining. The Supreme National Security Council sits at the intersection of Iran’s security and foreign-policy decision-making. His elevation does not mean diplomacy has ended. It may instead indicate that Tehran increasingly views diplomacy as another component of wartime competition, with negotiations influenced by the level of pressure Iran can generate through missiles, maritime capabilities, regional networks and other instruments.

The distinction matters. A militarized national-security structure can still negotiate and even reach temporary agreements, but it is unlikely to treat negotiations as separate from the balance of coercive leverage. Tehran may seek to improve its bargaining position by demonstrating that continued military pressure on it can generate economic, political and security costs elsewhere.

Hossein Taeb’s return as commander of the Basij reveals another important element of Iran’s preparations. Tehran does not appear to view the external and domestic fronts as independent problems.

The Basij is simultaneously a paramilitary organization, an ideological mobilization structure, and a nationwide network capable of extending state surveillance and coercive capacity into universities, workplaces and neighborhoods. Taeb previously commanded the organization before leading the IRGC Intelligence Organization for more than a decade. His return places an experienced intelligence figure at the head of the institution best positioned to monitor and mobilize Iranian society during wartime.

Tehran may seek to improve its bargaining position by demonstrating that continued military pressure on it can generate economic, political and security costs elsewhere.

From Tehran’s perspective, another conflict would not necessarily consist only of missiles, aircraft and military installations. The leadership must also anticipate covert networks, sabotage, cyber activity, information operations and attempts to exploit public dissatisfaction. A prolonged external campaign could intensify economic pressure and social anger, creating conditions in which military vulnerability and political instability reinforce one another. The Basij appointment therefore appears intended to reduce the risk that an external military crisis could evolve into an internal political one.

This linkage between external defense and internal control may be the most important feature of the new structure. Iran is preparing not simply to fight, but to preserve the regime’s political system while fighting. In practical terms, that means protecting command and control from leadership strikes, maintaining missile and maritime capabilities, improving coordination across military institutions and ensuring that domestic unrest does not exploit moments of external vulnerability.

The broader pattern also reveals the limits of generational renewal. Rezaei, Vahidi and Taeb are not representatives of a new security elite. They belong to the established leadership class of the Islamic Republic. Their return suggests that Khamenei is reorganizing lines of authority more than replacing the old guard. In a period of uncertainty, the leadership appears to value wartime experience, institutional familiarity and political reliability more than generational change.

This can provide advantages in the short term. Experienced commanders understand the institutions they are being asked to manage, possess established networks and can restore coordination more rapidly after severe disruption. But reliance on the old security elite can also reveal the limits of Iran’s leadership pool. Institutional continuity may strengthen resilience while simultaneously exposing the regime’s difficulty in producing a new generation that commands comparable trust across the security establishment.

For Israel, this produces a complicated strategic picture. Iran’s new structure is not designed primarily for a direct ground assault. It is designed to preserve the state’s ability to function during a prolonged multi-domain confrontation. Tehran’s priorities appear to be maintaining the chain of command under attack, coordinating missile and maritime pressure, preserving asymmetric options, protecting critical territory and preventing foreign military pressure from triggering domestic collapse.

The appointments do not demonstrate that Iran has solved the vulnerabilities exposed by previous Israeli and U.S. operations. Leadership targeting, intelligence penetration and attacks on military infrastructure have clearly imposed high costs. But the reconstruction of the command hierarchy demonstrates that Tehran is learning from those vulnerabilities and attempting to institutionalize its response.

That may be the most important message behind the reshuffle. Israel demonstrated that it could penetrate Iran’s security environment and inflict severe damage at the highest levels of command. Tehran’s answer is not to prepare for a conventional war it is unlikely to win. It is to build a system capable of surviving punishment, maintaining enough military capability to impose costs, widening the conflict when advantageous and keeping domestic society under control while the confrontation continues.

The next phase of the Iran-Israel conflict may depend less on whether either side can deliver another spectacular strike than on a more difficult contest of institutional endurance. Israel will seek to exploit Iran’s vulnerabilities faster than Tehran can repair them. Meanwhile, Iran will try to preserve command, distribute risk and create costs across military, maritime, economic and political domains.

Iran’s new military hierarchy should be understood in that context. It is not a blueprint for conventional victory. It is an architecture for survival in a long war.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. News
Jayapal seems to advise student groups to invite antisemite Hasan Piker after University of Washington nixes official event with him
Mari Leavitt, a Democratic state representative, told JNS that the school “used extremely poor judgment” by inviting Piker and erred by not including mention of Piker’s “dangerous rhetoric” in the initial event announcement.
August 13, 2026 05:00 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Families of fallen demand Netanyahu renew offensive, defeat Hamas
Forum HaGevura (“The Heroism Forum”) warned in the letter, a copy of which the group provided to JNS, that Hamas was exploiting the fact that Israel stopped taking the initiative in Gaza.
August 14, 2026 01:44 AM
David Isaac
Francesca Hong
U.S. News
In upset, anti-Israel democratic socialist loses Wisconsin governor primary
State Assembly member Francesca Hong, who has accused Israel of “genocide,” lost the Democratic primary after polls suggested that she held a double-digit lead.
Aug. 12, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Ground activity by the Israeli Defense Forces in the Gaza Strip. Gaza Strip, Nov 30, 2025. Photo by TPS-IL.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hamas commander in northern Gaza
Board of Peace envoy Nickolay Mladenov denies claims of a financial deal with the terror group.
Aug. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
03:05
IDF holds drill in Tel Aviv
02:52
IDF dismantles booby-trapped Hezbollah structure in Southern Lebanon
02:15
IDF slays Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
01:46
‘Alliance of Brothers': Israel sends team to earthquake-hit Colombia
01:08
Kushner marks six years since Abraham Accords: ‘Progress was possible’
01:05
Herzog marks Abraham Accords anniversary, calls to expand ‘circle of peace’
14:59
European soccer org to probe Nazi salutes reportedly directed at Israeli soccer fans during elimination match
14:55
Jayapal encourages student groups to host antisemite Hasan Piker after UW nixes official event
14:42
Yemen at highest risk to resume full-scale war since 2022 truce, UN says
14:36
Kushner reportedly to visit Israel next week to discuss Board of Peace deal
14:30
US could lose up to $26 billion in tax revenue due to countries dodging tariffs, White House says
14:21
Two charged in grenade attack at Tel Aviv area restaurant
14:16
UK, France among nations praising Lebanon for abolishing death penalty
13:53
Israelis who took part in five-day siege of Palestinian home in Samaria are ‘terrorists,’ Huckabee says
13:42
Poland thwarted Russian assassination attempt on US citizen in Warsaw, Polish prime minister says
13:41
Houthis take credit for drone attack on Saudi oil refinery
13:40
US State Department says its ending diversity programs in foreign service
13:40
Luigi Mangione expected to plead guilty to murder of healthcare CEO
12:49
‘WSJ’: US sending new aircraft carrier to MidEast to replace USS Abraham Lincoln
12:41
US will keep naval blockade on Iran ‘indefinitely,’ Hegseth says
12:40
US officials say country reportedly lost 25% of reaper drones during Iran war
12:17
Judge dismisses federal antisemitism lawsuit against Harvard
11:03
Israeli envoy to Singapore presents credentials
11:02
Iran claims ships need its approval to transit Hormuz safely
09:44
IDF says it killed Hamas commander in southern Gaza, was planning attacks on troops
08:33
30 families return to Ganim, 21 years after northern Samaria disengagement
07:40
Iranian FM warns US of ‘bigger miscalculation’ over Strait of Hormuz
07:22
Israel receives thousands of tons of US military equipment
07:02
Israeli forces foil imminent attack, arrest three in Jenin
06:31
Israel, Lebanon shortlist countries for Hezbollah disarmament verification
06:21
Girl, 9, lightly wounded in Palestinian rock attack in Samaria
06:02
IDF dismantles two illegal structures near Qusra, Jalud in Samaria
05:32
X suspends Houthi ‘military’ spokesman
05:06
Israeli court imposes gag order on probe into Mali, Liel Yahalomi disappearance
04:55
Erdoğan vows ‘resolute’ fight for Palestinian statehood
04:23
IDF fires on Gaza terrorist who crossed truce line
04:21
Tel Aviv square officially named Hostages Square
04:13
Abbas presses Palestinian statehood in talks with Erdoğan
03:51
Anthropic in talks to buy Israeli AI startup Decart for $6 billion
03:21
Israel could see unusually heavy August rain
03:12
Huckabee: US Embassy asked Jerusalem to remove ‘Israeli terrorists’ in Qusra
02:35
CENTCOM: 59 vessels redirected as part of Iran naval blockade
02:12
Israel dispatches aid delegation to Colombia
01:52
Israel Police chief orders expanded search for missing mother, daughter in Vienna
01:38
Hamas to run in PA election as part of broad coalition, official says
01:18
35 pro-Israel groups launch Gaza GenoLIE website
00:07
JTS presents Herzog with honorary degree
16:53
Trump: Outgoing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to be among ‘top outside advisers’
16:10
Pentagon review finds US strikes targeting Houthis killed more than 150 civilians in Yemen last year
14:30
US says it’s on track to pull forces from Iraq by end of September
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
Understanding Oct. 7 as a ‘collective descent into evil’
August 13, 2026 11:45 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Something moved beneath Schumer’s feet
Stephen M. Flatow
Jason Shvili. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Abdul El-Sayed lies: ‘Apartheid’ Israel is a paradise for its Arab citizens
Jason Shvili