Democracy in peril

Democracies throughout the Western world appear to be struggling with dysfunction, making it difficult for them to protect themselves from the dictatorships which rule over the other 50 percent of the global population.

What is causing this seemingly excessive turmoil in the United States?

For starters, the gap between the political right and left has grown considerably in the past 25 to 50 years. The far-left Socialist/Communist/progressive wing of the Democrat Party has grown from a small minority to a decisive majority as of 2019. Consider: The percentage of Democrats who view socialism favorably grew from 25 percent in 1942 to 53 percent in 2010, to 57 percent in 2018 and to 64 percent in 2019.

Second, the mainstream media has forsaken journalistic standards and become a direct advocate of Democratic candidates. For example, numerous studies have shown that more than 90 percent of political donations by journalists go to Democrats. Furthermore, only seven percent of journalists identify as Republican, approximately one-sixth of the 40 percent of U.S. adults who identify as Republican or conservative.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, major actors within the mainstream “news” media have escalated their willingness to spread incendiary lies, apparently in an effort to boost support for Democrats. Specifically, numerous outlets have falsely claimed a) that U.S. President Donald Trump called the coronavirus crisis a “hoax,” and b) that he “muzzled” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

On the international stage, one need look no further than how major “news” players helped President Barack Obama in his efforts to construct an “echo chamber” of journalists, who blindly reported as news whatever the White House and its cherry-picked “experts” said, and depicted any Republicans who opposed his Iran “deal” as wanting to go to war with the Islamist nation.

Third, the “deep state” has become an agent of the Democratic Party, and has infiltrated the leadership of the Department of Justice and FBI, to corruptly pursue alleged wrongdoing in an incoming Republican administration, based on false, manufactured charges and underhanded tactics. The documentation of this fraud is voluminous, ever-expanding and reveals corruption far deeper than the public is aware of now.

Finally, America’s public education system has been infiltrated by the Reds (socialists) and Greens (Islamists), promoting both leftist and pro-Islamist agendas. For instance, a recent study found that “the ratio of college professor donations to Democrats as opposed to Republicans was 95:1.” Another study showed that overall, liberal professors outnumber conservatives by a ratio of 12-1; and that in history departments, the ratio is greater than 33-1.

A 2018 internal study by Harvard University revealed that “nearly 75 percent of faculty described themselves as either ‘very liberal’ or ‘liberal,’ while less than two percent said they were ‘conservative’ or ‘very conservative.’ Regarding his job performance in 2018, a full 96 percent of Harvard’s faculty opined that President Trump was doing a ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ job.”

One particularly disturbing result of this jarring bias is that conservative students across America report being afraid to express their opinions, either in general or in assignments, for fear of being ostracized, being graded unfairly or even being violently attacked. These fears are not without foundation.

America’s tradition of political compromise has now been abandoned in favor of a “winner-takes-all” model of behavior.

America is not the only democracy infected by such subversion. In Israel, the Likud-led government is also fighting a coup attempt, by Israel’s version of the corrupt “deep state,” that encompasses its judiciary, police and media. In contrast to America, however, Israel’s elementary educational system has not yet been taken over by the Red-Green alliance (discussed here), so the voting public is still capable of thinking rationally (not emotionally) and is therefore able to vote logically.

Both America and Israel show the inherent challenges facing democracies worldwide.

If we expect to effectively protect ourselves from dictatorships, we have lots of work to do, to defend our precious democracies, the hallmark of Western civilization.

Ken Abramowitz is the president and founder of SaveTheWest.