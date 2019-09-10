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G7 meeting missed key challenges

In failing to address the five major security issues facing the European Union, the G7 leaders failed their peoples.

Ken Abramowitz
U.S. President Donald Trump joins the G7 leadership and extended G7 members for the “family photo” in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25, 2019. Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.
U.S. President Donald Trump joins the G7 leadership and extended G7 members for the “family photo” in Biarritz, France, on Aug. 25, 2019. Credit: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks.
Ken Abramowitz
Ken Abramowitz is the author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics and Racial Strife.
(Sept. 10, 2019 / JNS)

The G7 Leaders’s Declaration, which was issued at the conclusion of their last meeting, in France on Aug. 26, stated that: Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons, China must abide by the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, and worldwide trade should be open and fair.

All wonderful thoughts. Unfortunately, the declaration was short on action plans to achieve these objectives.

Furthermore, the declaration did not address five key national security issues facing the European Union:

1) The need to stop pretending Iran is anything other than the world’s No. 1 terrorist state—and that it is not seeking to conquer the Middle East, Europe, and after that, the world.

The G7 leaders’ warm welcome for Iran’s notorious foreign minister at the conference, because French President Emmanuel Macron had secretly invited him to attend, was an outrage. The French president’s recent offer of what amounts to a $15 billion bribe to the messianic mullahs in Tehran, to stave off their blackmail—and development of nuclear weapons—is reprehensible.

2) The need to maintain the financial pressure on Iran.

If the E.U. and world powers want to avoid a war, one which may well end up being World War III, Iran must be driven into bankruptcy over the next 12 months, forcing it to close down its nuclear weapons and ICBM programs and worldwide terrorist operations.

3) The need to protect Christians and Jews in Europe.

These groups are under chronic attack in E.U. nations by terrorists financed by Turkey, Qatar and Iran, through the Muslim Brotherhood, as well as by Saudi Arabia through Wahhabi mosques and schools. In France alone, churches are attacked more than once per day, on average, and Jews, despite being a tiny minority, are attacked on a daily basis. The vast majority of perpetrators behind these incidents are radical Islamists.

4) The need to confront Europe’s staggering demographic challenges.

Many of the Muslims who are emigrating to Europe are peaceful, and share Western values, chiefly democracy, individual rights (including freedom of religion), separation of religion and state, gender equality and freedom of speech. Many, however, reject these values and seek to live under fundamentalist Muslim edicts, known as Sharia law, in their adopted homelands. For example, more than half of British Muslims believe homosexuality should be a criminal offense—and to many, one punishable by death, as it is in many Muslim-majority nations.

This alone would be a tremendous challenge. But it takes on far greater dimensions when one considers that for a nation’s population to remain constant, it must have a reproduction rate of 2.2 children per woman. Today, however, Europeans are at an average of only 1.59 babies per woman—as opposed to the average 2.6 babies per Muslim family. In England alone, the birth rate has hit a 12-year low—while the number of Muslim babies has doubled in just the past 10 years. “Mohammed” is now the most popular male name in the U.K.

At this rate, European nations—which have traditionally embraced newcomers—are going to increasingly be transformed into Muslim-majority nations unless they modify their immigration policies. If they do not, and if, as anticipated, the Muslim population in European rises from 5 percent to 1 percent in most Western European countries to 25 percent to 35 percent by the year 2050, these countries will be challenged to enforce their Western legal systems and values.

5) The need to protect Christians and Jews in the Middle East and North Africa.

These groups are being systematically eliminated in these regions, at the hands of state-sponsored Islamist terrorist groups. For example, in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, Christians were 80 percent of the population; they are now less than 12 percent. Christian men, women and children in Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ghana and throughout Africa are under chronic assault by radical Islamists.

The European Union has a role to play in helping to combat these trends—yet until now, it’s not only refused to engage with them but, in the case of Germany and other European nations, are major donors to the Palestinians, who incite and justify such attacks.

In failing to address these pressing issues, the G7 leaders failed to meet their basic responsibility to protect their people.

Ken Abramowitz is the president and founder of SaveTheWest.

Iran European Union Religion U.S. Foreign Policy
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