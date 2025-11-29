The West faces a choice: Democracy or sharia

The scenes that everyone sees throughout Europe cannot be obscured. From London, through Paris. From Amsterdam, through Brussels.

The classic symbols of Western European capitals have undergone significant changes in the first two decades of the 21st century. A phenomenon that began mainly in the 1990s of the previous century has been changing in recent years, not only the appearance of streets and neighborhoods, but also the face of politics in Western Europe and, recently, in the U.S.

Two years after the most brutal massacre in modern history, many leaders in the Western world have positioned themselves, unfortunately and shockingly, alongside Hamas and against the State of Israel for clear domestic political-partisan reasons.

The most prominent examples are, of course, France and Britain. Both promoted the proposal to recognize a “Palestinian state” (in their words), mainly due to internal political needs. Despite the fact that the Sykes-Picot agreement was signed 109-and-a-half years ago, both still believe they can, as then, shape the borders of the Middle East, when they were considered the strongest powers in the world.

This is, of course, a fundamental error. The State of Israel will not allow the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in Judea and Samaria in the model that operated in the Gaza Strip until the morning of October 7, 2023.

The pogrom in Amsterdam in November 2024, the fear of Jewish communities in Belgium, and the increase in antisemitic incidents even in a friendly country such as Italy are undoubtedly the result of the demographic change in countries that have allowed for many years, sometimes without any restriction or criterion, massive immigration. The basic assumption of Western democracies in Europe was that these populations would integrate into the society to which they came and adopt its way of life. Of course, the complete opposite happened.

Many immigrants have a desire to integrate into British, French or Belgian society, just as the Palestinians want “two states for two peoples.” Of course, they only want one state, for themselves—"from the sea to the Jordan river.”

The real desire of many immigrants and their political and religious leaders is to impose sharia law in the countries to which they have immigrated in recent years.

In recent years, this social-political phenomenon has also spilled across the ocean to the United States. In 2001, there were an estimated half a million Muslims in the U.S. Today, the figure is 5 million. In the New York area alone, the number approaches 1 million.

Through an orderly plan, mostly financed by Qatar (which finances Hamas and the tunnels in the Gaza Strip), a takeover of universities and campuses began, and faculties were bought, and so were lecturers and protesters. The number of antisemitic incidents multiplied and erupted, with utmost chutzpah, audacity and shock, on Oct. 8, 2023. Instead of condemning and expressing shock at a beastly, barbaric massacre carried out by human monsters, many chose to support and shout, “Death to America, death to Israel.”

They do and have done this without shame or distinction at central sites in New York City, such as Grand Central Station, Union Square and Times Square. Usually, they also use Hamas symbols, burn Israeli and American flags, and call for an international intifada (“Globalize the intifada”).

Now, the stage has arrived in the plan where, especially in the Democratic Party and its strongholds, representatives—usually young—who identify with extreme progressive positions are gaining strength for a variety of roles in government systems, national or local.

Their election is democratic under the law; there is no argument about that. The attitude toward Israel is in accordance with their views on other issues—burning hatred, cynical and false use of blood libels (“genocide” and “starvation in Gaza,” when the opposite is true)—and inflaming spirits among their supporters in the streets.

The violent riot at the entrance to the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan this week is the latest example. In fact, as of this moment, political forces with different positions are losing in confrontations and sometimes do not even issue opposing statements. That’s how it is when the political base dictates.

So what do we do?

U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of his intention to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) is an important step in the right direction to curb these phenomena. Of course, given the establishment of forces supporting the ideas of the Islamic movement, another package of measures will be required to curb its spread in international politics; after all, we are already in the 90th minute.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.