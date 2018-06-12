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Palestinian Authority joins the Chemical Weapons Convention

The recent admittance of the Palestinian Authority to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons borders on the absurd. It has no access to chemical-weapons technology and is not threatened by them either.

Raphael Ofek
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in arrival ceremonies with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential palace in Bethlehem on May 23, 2017. Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead.
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in arrival ceremonies with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas at the presidential palace in Bethlehem on May 23, 2017. Credit: White House/Shealah Craighead.
Raphael Ofek
Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Raphael Ofek, a BESA Center Research Associate, is an expert in the field of nuclear physics and technology who served as a senior analyst in the Israeli intelligence community.
(June 12, 2018 / JNS)

The recent admittance of the Palestinian Authority to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) borders on the absurd.

The P.A. has no access to chemical-weapons technology and is not threatened by them. Nor did it ever condemn the Halabja chemical-weapons massacre of Iraqi Kurds by Saddam Hussein’s regime in 1988 or the multiple chemical-weapons assaults on civilians by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime during the Syrian Civil War. If anything, the P.A.’s admittance to the OPCW is another step in the Palestinian campaign to win recognition from international organizations that can then serve as additional fora through which to censure Israel. Next, it might attempt to be accepted as a member of international nuclear organizations and conventions.

The OPCW recently issued the surprising announcement that “the State of Palestine deposited on 17 May 2018 its instrument of accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the depositary of the Convention.”

The United States is reportedly considering cutting funding to the OPCW, as well as to several other U.N. agencies that the Palestinians have joined. An unnamed U.S. official told the AFP: “It has been the consistent position of the United States that efforts by the Palestinians to join international organizations are premature and counterproductive.”

The OPCW, which has its seat in The Hague, is the implementing body of the CWC, which entered into force in 1997. The organization is not an agency of the United Nations, but cooperates with it in coordinating policy and activities.

The OPCW has 193 member states, including the P.A. They include the great powers, the E.U. countries, the Arab states and Iran, as well as Andorra, Chad, Eritrea, the Comoros, Samoa, Mauritius, Fiji and East Timor. Israel has signed the CWC but not ratified it.

The current director-general of the OPCW, Ahmet Uzumcu, a Turkish career diplomat, served from 1999-2002 (the pre-Recep Tayyip Erdoğan era) as ambassador to Israel. Though the P.A. is joining the OPCW shortly before Uzumcu completes his post on July 25, there is no indication that he was personally engaged in its accession.

The OPCW’s decision to accept the P.A. as a member state, while risible, is not really that surprising. It reminds one of the well-known quip of the late Israeli foreign minister Abba Eban in 2004 about the conduct of voting in the U.N. General Assembly: “If Algeria introduced a resolution declaring that the earth was flat and that Israel had flattened it, it would pass by a vote of 164 to 13 with 26 abstentions.”

The Palestinians’ joining of the OPCW borders on the absurd.

The P.A. has no access to either offensive or defensive chemical-weapons technology and is not itself threatened by chemical weapons. Furthermore, it is now 30 years since Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein murdered thousands of Iraqi Kurds in a chemical attack on the city of Halabja (on March 16, 1988). The P.A. leadership has never uttered a word of condemnation. Nor has the P.A. ever condemned the use of chemical weapons by Assad’s army in the Syrian civil war against either armed opposition forces or the civilian population. The last Syrian chemical attack was in the town of Douma, near Damascus, on April 7.

The P.A.’s accession to the OPCW can thus only be explained as one more step in its campaign to win recognition from international organizations so as to use them as springboards for denigrating Israel:

  • The P.A. joined the U.N.’s cultural agency, UNESCO, on Nov. 23, 2011. Note UNESCO’s subsequent one-sided approach against Israel. An example is the bizarre resolution of Oct. 13, 2016 denying any Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall in Jerusalem, and characterizing the area as an exclusively Muslim holy site.
  • After being granted full membership in UNESCO, the P.A. sought to become a member of the World Health Organization, as well as 15 other smaller U.N. agencies.
  • On Nov. 29, 2012, the U.N. General Assembly granted the P.A. “non-member observer state” status at United Nations. The P.A. now seeks to become a full state member of the organization.
  • On April 1, 2015, the P.A. became a member of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, which it seeks to exploit to sue Israel for alleged war crimes.

In the past, these activities were masterminded by the PLO’s chief “peace negotiator” Saeb Erekat, but today, the main driving force behind them is Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki. While part of the drive behind these moves is the desire of senior P.A. officials to come and go in the halls of international organizations, their central object is to advance its agenda by using the various fora to denounce and delegitimize Israel.

The strange admittance of the P.A. to the OPCW raises the question of what the P.A. might choose to attempt next. Other organizations it might try to join could include those concerned with nuclear energy and technology.

Jibril Rajoub, a former terrorist turned “moderate” senior PLO/PA official, told Lebanese television on May 13, 2013 that if the Palestinians had a nuclear weapon, they would have nuked Israel “this morning.”

While there is no Palestinian activity connected to nuclear technology as yet (other than possible medical applications of radioactive materials), the P.A. could be planning to make an effort to be accepted as a member of the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization, as well join conventions such as the NPT (the Non-Proliferation Treaty of Nuclear Weapons). Apparently, many of these organizations’ member states will not hesitate to support the “State of Palestine’s” admittance.

Lt. Col. (res.) Dr. Raphael Ofek, a BESA Center Research Associate, is an expert in the field of nuclear physics and technology who served as a senior analyst in the Israeli intelligence community.

BESA Center Perspectives Papers are published through the generosity of the Greg Rosshandler Family.

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