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Opinion

Hezbollah’s ‘Wish List’

Hezbollah’s fiction writers claimed “the Iron Dome in the Golan failed to confront the missiles [sic rockets].”

May. 10, 2018
Shimon Shapira
Israeli troops patrol the Israeli-Syrian border on Aug. 3, 2020. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Israeli troops patrol the Israeli-Syrian border on Aug. 3, 2020. Photo by Basel Awidat/Flash90.
Shimon Shapira
Brig. Gen. (ret.) Dr. Shimon Shapira is a senior research associate at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. He served as Military Secretary to the Prime Minister and as Israel Foreign Ministry chief of staff. He edited the Jerusalem Center eBook Iran: From Regional Challenge to Global Threat.

Iran’s Hezbollah proxy not only serves as the Islamic Republic’s expeditionary force in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Africa. It also makes feeble attempts at public relations and fiction writing.

The latest example, “Sensitive Zionist Sites in Golan under Fire,” appears in the Hezbollah’s screed sheet, Al Ahed, and supposedly reports on the May 9 Iranian attack on Israeli positions on the Golan Heights.

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, several Zionist military sites in the occupied Syrian Golan were targeted by dozens of missiles over two launching times. The missiles hit some sensitive targets related to human and technical reconnaissance, data gathering and leadership headquarters.

Hezbollah, on behalf of the unnamed Iranian Revolutionary Guard, provides their “wish list” of “targeted Israeli sites”:

Main military center for technical, electronic reconnaissance Border brigade headquarters: Photo gathering 9900 unit Main military site for electronic interference Main military site for eaves-dropping on wired and wireless networks in the Western mountain range Telecommunication centers for communication and transmission systems Observatory for precision weapons unit during ground operations Military helicopters heliport Regional headquarters for the military leadership of Brigade 810 Headquarters of the leadership of military brigades in Mount Hermon The winter headquarters of the special ice [Alpine] unit

In fact, not one IRG rocket made it to the Golan. Four were shot down by the Israel Defense Forces’s Iron Dome interceptor missiles, and all the rest fell in Syrian territory. Nevertheless, Hezbollah’s fiction writers claimed that “the Iron Dome in the Golan failed to confront the missiles [sic rockets].” Hezbollah further claimed that “the enemy confessed … that all of its sensitive sites in the Golan have been hit.”

Burning IRGC base in Syria
After a raid on IRGC base in Syria on May 10, 2018. (Arab Press)

An IDF spokesperson said the it struck dozens of Iranian targets. Israel’s air force had destroyed “nearly all” of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria.

Some 12 hours after the attack on the IRG bases, depots and positions, no official responses were issued by Iran’s leaders, including Ayatollah Khamenei and IRG deputy commander Hossein Salami who held public meetings where they spoke.

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