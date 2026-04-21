The dangerous divide among American Jews

A cloud has loomed over Israel for decades. It is not abstract, and it is not exaggerated. It is an explicit, repeated and increasingly credible threat of destruction.

What is new—and deeply troubling—is not the threat itself. It is the growing divide within the American Jewish community over how to confront it.

A majority of Republican Jews have supported military action to neutralize the threat posed by Iran. A majority of Democratic Jews have opposed it. And yet, both groups overwhelmingly have agreed on a basic fact: Iran’s regime is hostile, dangerous and committed to Israel’s destruction. Surveys from the Pew Research Center and the American Jewish Committee reflect this dual reality: consensus on the threat and division on the appropriate response.

The Democratic view is not just a difference of opinion. It is a view with significant ramifications.

Because Iran has made its intentions unmistakably clear.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran’s leadership has made the elimination of Israel a central pillar of its extremist dogma. It started with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Later, former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called for Israel to be “wiped off the map.” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slain by joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28—day one of the current war—described Israel as a “cancerous tumor” that must be removed. These are not isolated remarks; they are part of a sustained pattern of dehumanization and threats.

History offers a framework for interpreting such language. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and the Anti-Defamation League have documented how genocidal regimes often begin not with action, but with words that normalize annihilation.

Antisemitic groups like Iran do not merely oppose Israeli policy; they openly call for Israel’s destruction. Hamas’s founding charter includes explicit calls for the murder of Jews and not just in Israel but worldwide. The Houthi slogan—“Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews!”—isn’t mere rhetoric. It is an ideological goal.

And they act on it. Iran had no qualms about murdering tens of thousands of its own people engaged in unarmed protest in January, prior to the start of the joint U.S.-Israel military operations. Would they have second thoughts about murdering the inhabitants of Israel, the state they call the “Little Satan?”

Iran’s proxies have launched rockets at Israeli civilian populations and destabilized the Middle East. This is not a hypothetical danger; it is ongoing aggression.



Meanwhile, Iran’s nuclear ambitions raised the anti-Israel threat to a new level. Over the years, the International Atomic Energy Agency has reported continued enrichment activity and monitoring gaps, while analysts have warned that Iran’s ability to produce weapons-grade material has advanced significantly. Iran has enriched uranium far beyond the level required for any civilian use.

In addition, Iran has built, armed and financed a network of militant proxies—Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, among them—that have engaged in sustained violence against Israel. The U.S. Department of State continues to designate Iran as a leading state sponsor of terrorism.

This is a core reality: A regime that openly calls for Israel’s destruction is moving closer to acquiring the means to do so. And that begs the question: Why the hesitation?

Among many Jewish Democrats, opposition to military action is often framed as prudence—concern about escalation, civilian casualties and a “forever” war. These are not frivolous concerns. But they are incomplete in that they ignore other factors. They focus almost entirely on the risks of acting—and insufficiently on the risks of not acting.

If one believes that Iran is serious in its malign agenda and advancing in its capability, then inaction is not neutrality. It is a decision. It is a bet that diplomacy will work, that Iran’s militancy will soften or that time is on our side. History suggests otherwise.

There is also a political reality that cannot be ignored. In America’s polarized political environment, many Democrats evaluate national security decisions through a partisan lens. Their distrust of U.S. President Donald Trump prompts them to oppose his foreign policy, regardless of the severity of the threat.

But the stakes here transcend politics.

The question is not whether to condone a president’s personal attacks, smack talk or broader political outlook. It is whether American Jews should support the use of force against a regime that has spent decades declaring—and operationalizing—its plan to destroy the Jewish state.

Israel today is home to roughly half of the world’s Jewish population. The consequences of a nuclear strike on the country would be catastrophic on a scale not seen since the Holocaust. It would produce a second Holocaust. That is not alarmism but arithmetic.

It is also why Israelis themselves overwhelmingly support decisive military action against Iran. Polling from institutions like the Israel Democracy Institute consistently shows that security threats, particularly from Iran, are viewed as immediate and existential. Israelis do not have the luxury to debate the political significance of the ballistic missiles raining down on their homes. They are scrambling their warplanes because they must.

American Jews, by contrast, are insulated from the immediacy of the Iranian threat. And that remote vantage point may be shaping their perception.

History is filled with moments when threats against Jews were discounted until it was too late to prevent the violence. The debate over how to defend against Adolf Hitler in the 1930s remains one of the most studied examples. While history never repeats itself exactly, it includes numerous examples of underestimated foes.

The divide within the American Jewish community reflects two competing fears: fear of waging war on an enemy unnecessarily and fear of failing to stop a threatening enemy.

Both fears are valid. But they are not equally applicable to this moment.

Tragically, many Jews who know the history of antisemitic persecution underestimate the nuclear threat faced today. That is not just a political misjudgment. It is a disconnect between denial and reality.

And history suggests that when those two perceptions diverge, denial does not control the outcome.