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American Friends of NATAL

American Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) mission is to support and strengthen NATAL’s important work, providing vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war, and ensuring the vital health and well-being of Israel for now and for the future. AFN also engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. In doing so, AFN brings NATAL’s groundbreaking work to aid Americans in returning to productive lives.
American Friends of NATAL 20th Anniversary Gala Hosted by Michael Rapaport. With Maayan Aviv, CEO, American Friends of NATAL and Ran Eliasaf, Board Chair, and Founder of Northwind Group. Nov. 2025. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for American Friends of NATAL.
The Wire
Michael Rapaport hosts American Friends of NATAL gala, supporting mental-health crisis in Israel
With war wounds still fresh, the AFN 20th Anniversary Gala saw a record number of individual tickets sold and raised vital funds for trauma care, honoring resilience, and spotlighting the mental health crises Israel is facing.
Nov. 16, 2025
Headshot of NATAL Gala Honorees Dr. Itamar Barnea and Ofer Yardeni.
The Wire
AFNATAL gala honors Dr. Itamar Barnea and Ofer Yardeni
The event will recognize the contributions Barnea and Yardeni have made in the fields of mental health and philanthropy.
Sep. 26, 2023