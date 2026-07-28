Behind closed doors, Trump and Netanyahu remain aligned on Iran

On the day of the funeral of his friend Lindsey Graham, U.S. President Donald Trump chose a quiet route, using the back door of the White House to host two of the world’s most difficult leaders—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—in an unusual series of consultations. One after the other.

The few photographs released suggest the meetings were cordial. They included Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. On the Israeli side, the delegation featured seasoned officials, including Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who emerged from what some have described as his self-imposed political exile, to the satisfaction of his supporters, and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, who has been leading talks on Lebanon.

The meeting was as significant as it was discreet. Yet anyone who believes the main story was Trump’s headline-grabbing remark to Fox News—that America “already knows everything” about Iran’s nuclear enrichment program and “certainly doesn’t need Israel’s intelligence”—and therefore assumes the meeting reflected a clash between Trump’s desire for peace and Netanyahu’s preference for war, is overlooking the broader Middle East picture. Both leaders later stressed that they were closely aligned on Iran, underscoring that despite differences in tone, they share the same strategic objective of preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

To summarize briefly: Netanyahu was invited to the White House for the eighth time, at a moment when the regional roulette wheel is spinning wildly. Israel remains America’s only truly reliable regional base in an unfinished war, and it is still the cornerstone of the peace architecture on which Trump hopes to build his legacy. Trump also understands that Israel has red lines rooted in its very survival. His remark about Israeli intelligence sounded more like a television quip than a policy statement.

Iran’s nuclear program remains a central objective, and Trump has once again warned Tehran of consequences should it refuse—however unlikely that may be—to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Equally significant was the fact that Zelenskyy had just left the White House after Ukraine reportedly struck an Iranian arms shipment at sea, with Kyiv openly declaring its military intent. The message was unmistakable: The axis of evil remains a common enemy of both visiting leaders and of the United States.

The strategic picture should be obvious. Netanyahu seeks above all to dismantle the Iranian regime, which openly calls for Israel’s destruction, and he places little faith in Tehran’s promises, particularly after what he sees as the collapse of previous understandings. The United States likewise regards Iran as a dangerous adversary, but must also weigh the impact of conflict on oil prices and financial markets.

Both Trump and Netanyahu are operating in the midst of election campaigns, each facing deeply divided electorates. Americans strongly desire peace, while Israelis live daily with the reality of ongoing attacks and constant security threats.

Yet the multiple fronts also present opportunities. Syria and Lebanon appear more open than before to peace, raising the prospect of a remarkable expansion of the Abraham Accords. Reports suggest that talks in Rome on Aug. 4 could further define two pilot zones. Ambassador Leiter, who participated in the Washington meetings, faces the difficult task of balancing concessions with firm demands. Israel’s central requirement remains the disarmament of Hezbollah.

With Syria, while Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights is not up for discussion, officials have reportedly explored bold possibilities. Gaza was also on the agenda, with discussion of a future in which the territory would remain under security control while opening to the proposed Board of Peace until Hamas is at least partially dismantled.

Netanyahu had the opportunity to listen carefully while making Israel’s red lines unmistakably clear. In the background are Saudi Arabia’s increasingly realistic pursuit of a civilian nuclear program with American assistance and Turkey’s request to acquire F-35 fighter jets.

The path ahead is narrow, windy and full of obstacles. For Trump, success could secure his place in history as a peacemaker.

If Trump’s regional vision succeeds, Netanyahu could achieve something no previous Israeli prime minister has secured—an unprecedented level of security for Israel, grounded not only in military strength but also in an expanded network of regional partnerships.

Helping make that possible is Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, whose unique ability to maintain a strategic dialogue with successive U.S. administrations has made him one of Netanyahu’s most trusted envoys and a key architect of Israel’s relationship with Washington.

Towering over that path, however, stands Iran. The climb remains steep. Netanyahu understands that he must make it without distancing himself from Trump. At the same time, Trump appears to be walking a road that is, at its core, the same one: confronting jihadist extremism and dictatorship.