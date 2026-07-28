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Too soon to know if fire at Agri Star Meat and Poultry Plant will disrupt product distribution for upcoming holidays, major kosher plant says

“We’re in the process of getting things going,” a spokeswoman for the Iowa-based kosher meat processing facility told JNS. “We’re doing the best we can.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Agri Star
Agri Star Aaron’s Booth at Kosherfest 2009, Oct. 27, 2009. Credit: Kosherblog via Creative Commons.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

It’s too soon to know if a fire that broke out at Agri Star Meat and Poultry Plant in Postville, Iowa, on Tuesday will disrupt product distribution for the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, a spokeswoman for the kosher meat processing facility told JNS.

“We’re in the process of getting things going,” she told JNS. “We’re doing the best we can.”

The Allameeka County Sheriff’s office stated that the Postville Fire Department responded to report of smoke at the plant at 3:56 a.m., and “multiple fire departments were called to assist due to the extent of the fire.”

“No injuries were reported,” the sheriff’s office said.

The city of Postville requested that residents restrict water usage to “help ensure adequate water pressure and supply while emergency responders continue their work” and warned residents later in the afternoon that “smoke from the fire may impact air quality throughout the night.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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