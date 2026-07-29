Joint US, Saudi attacks on Iran-backed forces in Iraq after unsuccessful Islamic Republic ‘surprise attack’

The United States and Saudi Arabia struck “multiple” terror and weapon sites in eastern Iraq, after Iran directed terrorists there to attack American troops and energy infrastructure in the kingdom, U.S. Central Command said on Tuesday.

The American and Saudi strikes were a “strong response to over 30 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours,” CENTCOM said. “The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful.”

CENTCOM said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched “multiple” ballistic missiles from Iran at 5:45 p.m. Eastern Time “in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East.”

“All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted,” CENTCOM said. “U.S. forces remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness.”

“Surprise Iranian attack on U.S. forces while Trump had frozen U.S. strikes to give talks a chance. This tells us all we need to know about this regime,” stated Hussain Abdul-Hussain, a research fellow at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. “The only good Islamic Iranian regime is a dead one.”