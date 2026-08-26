AO US Dental Foundation
The Alpha Omega US Dental Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Alpha Omega International Dental Society in the United States, advancing dental education, research, humanitarian relief and access to quality oral health care. Through strategic partnerships and charitable initiatives in the United States, Israel and around the world, the Foundation invests in programs that improve lives, strengthen communities and support the next generation of dental leaders.
For more information, visit: https://aofus.org/
For more information, visit: https://aofus.org/